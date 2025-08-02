Watch: Charles Leclerc greets his Ferrari teammates after securing a shock pole position for the F1 Hungarian GP

  • home icon
By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:00 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari crew at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc became the man of the moment in F1 after he took pole position for the Hungarian GP. The Ferrari driver was seen greeting his crew members after getting out of his car in the pit lane.

It was Leclerc's first pole of the 2025 season and 27th overall. It came as a shock to him, F1 fans, and most rudely to the McLaren duo, which was expected to lock out the front row yet again. However, it was not to be as the Monegasque upset Oscar Piastri for pole by going just over two-hundredths quicker, with a lap time of 1:15.372.

When his Ferrari race engineer informed him about pole, Charles Leclerc couldn't believe it.

"What?" he replied in shock before laughing in disbelief. "Mamma Mia! My God!"

After bringing his car to the pit lane, the 27-year-old was all smiles as he greeted his crew members. Take a look at the video below:

Charles Leclerc's pole position will give him a great opportunity to record his first-ever podium at the Hungaroring. In the last seven years, the Monegasque has struggled at the 14-turn, 2.722-mile circuit, never finishing on the podium. Three of those seven attempts were non-point finishes, including two DNFs, one of which dates back to his rookie season with Sauber.

Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who contrastingly holds many Hungarian GP records, including a record nine poles and eight wins, got knocked out in Q2. He will start the race in P12.

Charles Leclerc was completely dumbfounded after winning Hungarian GP pole position

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc confessed in the post-qualifying interview with James Hinchcliffe that this pole position at the Hungaroring was one of his "best ever". He found the SF-25's performance to be slightly worse than in FP3, but he performed when it counted.

McLaren, which seemed to have the fastest car by a mile, couldn't help its championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri win pole. The duo recorded yellow sectors in their final flying laps in Q3.

In his post-qualifying press conference, Leclerc candidly spoke about the sheer unexpectedness of the situation.

"Today is the day where I don't understand anything anymore in motorsport. Honestly, qualifying felt horrible from the first lap to, maybe, the penultimate lap. Everything felt out of place. It felt like we had done a step backwards from FP3 in terms of competitiveness. Q1, I was on the limit, barely made it to Q2. Q2, I was on the limit, made a big mistake in Turn 4, but it still wasn't easy to get to Q3.
Then Q3, the conditions changed for everybody. I basically just did a clean lap. I think it was a really good lap because those conditions were very difficult to get everything right and I did. I was really happy about the lap. It's probably the most surprising pole position I've ever done."

Charles Leclerc, who stood on the podium at Spa last weekend, will start alongside Oscar Piastri on the Hungarian GP front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, teammate Lewis Hamilton will aim for another comeback weekend from P12, only a week after a P18 to P7 drive at Spa.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
