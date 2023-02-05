WATCH: F1's journey since 1950 in a beautiful 3D animation featuring The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

A video on the social media platform Twitter of F1's history has caught the eye of several fans online ahead of the 2023 season.

It showcases the visual rendition of some of the most dominant cars in the sport's history.

The video starts with the first truly dominant car in the 1950s driven by five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio. From there, it showcases the dominant Ferrari of the 70s driven by Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna's McLaren from the 80s, Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams, Michael Schumacher's Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and ended with Max Verstappen's dominant RB-18.

Cam De Bastiani @camdebastiani I've added The Chain from Fleetwood Mac to my F1 History video.



The video was made by graphic designer Cam De Bastiani, who used the closing riff of Fleetwood Mac's The Chain in the background. This also used to be BBC F1's intro music in the past.

“We’re doing the best with what we’ve got" - Red Bull F1 team principal

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner revealed that the Austrian team was doing their best given their restricted wind tunnel time for the 2023 season. Red Bull was handed a reduced time in the wind tunnel after they were found guilty of a minor breach of the cost cap during the 2021 season. According to Autosport, Horner said:

“We’re doing the best with what we’ve got. The team have had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job in doing that. Is it enough?"

"We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time [in Bahrain testing and the first round of the season] as a starting point. It’s certainly a significant handicap that we carry for the majority of the year."

Two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, too, mentioned that the reduced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) time was an issue but stated that he had confidence in the people working for the team, adding:

“We have a lot of very competent people in our factory. Of course, it makes things a little bit harder. But I also look at it like this, I prefer to be in the position we are in rather than always finishing second or third in the championship because that's way more depressing."

“I'm sure we have to be a little bit more precise of what we're doing in the wind tunnel. But I don't expect it to be a big limiting factor in if we're going to win the title or not.”

It would be interesting to see how the reduced CFD time will cost Red Bull F1's progress in the 2023 season.

