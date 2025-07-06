Watch: Lando Norris gets hit on the nose as he is on his way to greet fans

Lando Norris found himself in chaos as the McLaren driver went to greet his fans following the conclusion of the British GP. Norris, who won the race at the Silverstone Circuit, went to greet fans, and this was when he got hit on his nose.

Norris pulled off a rainy masterclass at Silverstone as the British driver claimed a victory at his home race. With this, he secured two back-to-back wins, and four wins in total this season. Having started his race from P3, Norris came home nearly seven seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri.

However, Piastri's 10-second time penalty also aided Norris' efforts, along with Verstappen's slip-up during the race. As the Briton won in his backyard, he went on to celebrate the victory with fans, but it did not turn out well.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, the McLaren driver received a shove from a person, who lost control after the temporary barricade broke down. Norris, who was about to wave to the fans, got hit on the nose. Fortunately for him, there was no report of any eye injury. Here's the video that surfaced on social media:

As Norris claimed the British GP victory ahead of his teammate, Piastri, the McLaren duo picked yet another 1-2 this season. Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber grabbed a surprising podium. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen wrapped up the top five.

Lando Norris let his feelings known after British GP

Following the conclusion of the British GP, Lando Norris shared his thoughts. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, here's what the McLaren star said:

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes - Source: Getty

"It's beautiful. Apart from a Championship, this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings. Incredible race, stressful as always but the support from the fans made the difference so I have to thank them."

"The main thing is don't fu*k it up, that is rule number one. It might never happen again, hope it does, but these are memories I'll have forever. As far as being a stressful race, it's as stressful as it gets. A round of applause for Oscar as he put in a good race, he was fast. Credit to him and of course McLaren, to win at home is pretty amazing," he further added.

Thanks to his victory, Lando Norris trimmed his Championship gap to Oscar Piastri by eight points. Currently, Piastri has 234 points, compared to Norris' 226 points.

