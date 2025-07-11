WATCH: Lando Norris jokingly flashes his middle finger to a fan who calls him 'Lewis'

Lando Norris shared a funny moment with the crowd at Silverstone after his British Grand Prix victory. The Briton jokingly flashed the middle finger when a fan yelled "Lewis" while the McLaren driver was on the fan stage after the race.

Norris claimed his first home victory in F1 when he finished first at the British GP. He described the achievement as his biggest childhood dream.

After the race, Norris, joined by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, went to the Silverstone fan stage to interact with the crowd. Norris even celebrated his win with a Daniel Ricciardo-esque "shoey" celebration.

While on stage posing for a photo with the crowd in the background and holding an 'LN' flag, Norris was interrupted by a fan shouting, "Lewis." In response, he turned around, flashed his middle finger playfully, and chuckled. Another fan in the crowd captured the whole interaction.

While speaking on stage, Lando Norris explained that celebrating a race with the fans at Silverstone was one of his long-standing dreams. He remembered seeing Lewis Hamilton doing the same on many occasions and was inspired by it.

As previously mentioned, his teammate also joined Norris on the fan stage. But Oscar Piastri was less happy. He lost out on the race win at the British GP because of a 10-second penalty he received for a safety car infringement.

The 24-year-old was not happy about this penalty and chose not to share the full extent of his feelings in the media after the race. He received the penalty after slamming on the brakes right before the safety car restart on lap 21. The Stewards deemed his actions to be dangerous, as he applied nearly 60 psi of brake pressure, going from 218 km/h to 52 km/h.

Lando Norris shares heartfelt message after British GP win

Lando Norris after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris shared a heartwarming message with his fans after the British GP win. The 25-year-old shared a post on Thursday, July 11, sharing how much the race win meant to him in the caption.

The eight-time F1 race winner claimed that the British GP race weekend would be one that he will "remember forever."

"A weekend i’ll remember forever. silverstone was the first race i ever watched as a kid, it’s what made me fall in love with it all. i never thought i’d get to race there in f1... let alone have my own grandstand one day," wrote Norris.

"So to win my home race in front of them and everyone else around the track was something else. the energy all weekend was unreal, made even better by having the people who’ve been with me since day one all there to enjoy it too. tnx to u all," he added.

Norris revealed that all of his close friends and family attended the British GP. His friends, parents, siblings, and even grandparents were at Silverstone to see him lift the trophy.

