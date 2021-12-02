Watch: Lando Norris miserably fails 'Try Not To Laugh' challenge

McLaren's Lando Norris is undoubtedly one of the most promising young talents in F1. Going beyond his prowess in the cockpit, fans adore his hilarious sense of humor and goofy personality.

In keeping with this, Matt Gallagher from WTF1 challenged the British driver to a two-player game of "Try Not To Laugh." The game involves watching funny TikTok videos, while trying not to laugh, as the name of the game suggests. For if you laugh, the other contestant scores a point.

Unsurprisingly, Norris lost his first point to Matt in the very second round, reacting to a video with uncontrollable laughter.

Although it seemed like it would be an easy win for Matt, Norris almost caught up in the end, losing by a single point.

Lando Norris @LandoNorris The perfect press conference doesn’t exi… 😬😂 The perfect press conference doesn’t exi… 😬😂 https://t.co/0kYdiCVTCW

Norris has simply been unable to control himself on multiple occasions in press conferences, race interviews, and McLaren challenges. It could be said that Norris' life since he started racing in F1, has been a smattering of "Try Not To Laugh" challenges.

Lando Norris' hilarious post-race interview at the Dutch Grand Prix

A Sky Sports F1 post-race interview with Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort earlier this year went viral with a slip of the tongue. Turning the Briton's fears into reality, the gaffe has become a massive meme across social media.

Describing the high-speed winds that impacted his drive, here's what Norris had to say:

"But it got to the point, especially as the wind was as gusty and as blowy as it was today … Blowy, that was a word. As strong as it was today. Oh no."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lando Norris surely keeps his audience entertained on track, as well as off it. This became much more evident after he was voted the second most popular driver on the grid in the 2021 F1 Global Fan Survey.

Edited by Anurag Changmai