Watch: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Zak Brown pay homage to Daniel Ricciardo by doing a shoey after winning the F1 British GP

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Zak Brown followed Daniel Ricciardo's signature celebration after McLaren claimed yet another 1-2 at the 2025 British GP. The McLaren drivers and the boss paid homage to the Australian driver by pulling off a shoey at the Silverstone Circuit.
Sunday's race at Silverstone saw Norris and Piastri finish on top to secure their fifth 1-2 of the season. With this, they not only stamped their authority on the grid but also flexed their muscles by being far stronger than rivals this season.
As the celebration followed, Norris, Piastri, and Brown recalled McLaren's 1-2 at the 2021 Italian GP at Imola, and celebrated in Ricciardo's way. Accepting the request by fans who wanted them to try "Shoey" the drivers, and the boss got on the act.
It was Norris who took out his shoe at first, poured champagne, and drank it in celebration. He was followed by Piastri and Brown, who replicated the British driver. Here's the video where the McLaren drivers were trying out the shoey:
Daniel Ricciardo was a part of McLaren for two seasons, 2021 and 2022. This was when he claimed a victory for the British team and their only win in 2021. As they won the race, the McLaren drivers, Ricciardo, Norris, and CEO Zak Brown tried the famous celebration by the man from Land Down Under.
And on Sunday, they repeated it after Norris took the Checkered Flag, ahead of his teammate, Piastri. Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber claimed P3, which was his first-ever podium in F1.
McLaren boss lauded Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's conduct amid stern championship fight
McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown applauded his drivers as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have gone head to head against each other for the F1 title. Speaking about the McLaren duo, here's what he said:
“I think the relationship they have is fantastic. We've put a lot of time and effort into building our team and having a chemistry within the team, and that starts with the drivers.”
“I think you saw how they handled Canada, how they've conducted themselves, and I see no reason why they can't have a big battle all the way to the end. May the best man win, and I'm sure they'll shake hands and congratulate each other," he further added. (Via Motorsport.com)
Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship at 234 points after 12 races and two Sprints. Lando Norris is following him closely with 226 points. Max Verstappen is in a distant third with 165 points.