WATCH: Lando Norris repeatedly fails to recognise Oscar Piastri in hilarious F1 video

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri might be in a fierce title fight, but off the track, it's business as usual between the McLaren duo. That dynamic was on full display in the 2025 return of Grill the Grid, a fan-favorite YouTube series where Formula 1 drivers take part in offbeat trivia and personality games.The first episode of the Grill the Grid challenge featured faces of current and past F1 drivers stitched together: head, eyes, and mouth from three different people, and players had to guess each section.When it came to one particularly baffling mashup, nearly the entire 2025 grid faltered. The top of the face belonged to George Russell, but almost everyone guessed it was Oscar Piastri.Charles Leclerc, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, and Alex Albon all mistook the forehead for Piastri. But it was Lando Norris' confidence that stole the show. Convinced the mystery man was his teammate, he argued:&quot;That's not Oscar... Are you sure? That could be Oscar.&quot;The producer responded: &quot;I can assure you it's not Oscar&quot;Norris, still unconvinced, doubled down: &quot;That looks like Oscar.&quot;To make things funnier, Oscar Piastri was the one to correctly identify the full face. Pointing to Norris' bearded photo in the bottom part of the mashup, he smirked:&quot;Back in his beard era.&quot;The challenge followed a points-based system of one point for each correct answer. After the first round, Piastri, who won the 2024 edition, tied with Alex Albon on 46 points. Rookie Oliver Bearman had 44, and Norris followed close behind on 43.The summer break has traditionally served as F1's midseason reset. But for McLaren, it arrives with momentum firmly on their side after four consecutive 1-2 finishes.&quot;It's going to be a good and tough battle&quot;: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri reflect on championship fightOscar Piastri and Lando Norris of the McLaren Formula 1 Team at the Hungaroring. Source: GettyOn race days, there's little room for humor between the McLaren pair. The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix was another reminder of how evenly matched they've been this season and just how tight this title fight may get.Oscar Piastri opted for a two-stop strategy, pitting early for hard tires, while Norris extended his first stint and switched to hards on Lap 31, planning a one-stop run to the finish. This helped the No. 4 driver take the lead.While Piastri closed the gap in the closing laps, he couldn't find a way past settling for P2 as Norris secured McLaren's 200th Grand Prix win. It was a landmark moment for the team. Their seventh 1-2 finish of the season. And with ten rounds left, both drivers now sit atop the championship leaderboard.Piastri leads with 284 points, Norris trails by just nine at 275, and reigning champion Max Verstappen is a distant third on 187. In the Constructors’ tally, McLaren is blazing ahead on 559 points, more than doubling Ferrari's total of 260Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81) during the Hungary GP. Source: GettyWhen asked about the second half of the season at the FIA press conference, Lando Norris said:&quot;I think it's already tough, and it's going to continue to be tough. It's pretty small margins between us. I'm sure there's some things I can do better on and improve on, and I'm sure he'll probably say a similar thing. So, it's going to be a good and tough battle probably till the end.&quot;Oscar Piastri, whose early-season lead has steadily narrowed with Norris winning three of the last four races, was unbothered by the points swing:&quot;The biggest lead of the year has been 23, and it's not moved within 10 points for the last ten races almost. So, I'm not really that fussed with that. Obviously, it would have been nice to have the extra points, but I don't think it's necessarily a trend. One second different, and the trend would have looked quite different today. Things happening in the last few races differently could have meant quite a different picture&quot;What makes this intra-team fight even more compelling is that McLaren has not let their drivers race yet, with no team orders. With both in title contention and the Constructors' lead near unassailable, Hungary may only be the start of a ten-race sprint to the finish between two of the sharpest young talents in the sport.