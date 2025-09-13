  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lando Norris
  • Watch: Lando Norris tries out his Idol Valentino Rossi's team VR46's Ducati GP25 on his visit to the San Marino GP paddock

Watch: Lando Norris tries out his Idol Valentino Rossi's team VR46's Ducati GP25 on his visit to the San Marino GP paddock

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 13, 2025 12:34 GMT
Lando Norris learns about the Moto GP bike at the San Marino GP [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@motogp]
Lando Norris learns about the Moto GP bike at the San Marino GP [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@motogp]

F1 star Lando Norris was spotted getting on and learning about a MotoGP bike in the paddock alongside VR46 Racing Team's Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Briton is visiting the paddock this weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix and paid a visit to his idol Valentino Rossi's team.

Ad

While F1 has taken a week-long break between the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix and the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris has chosen to remain close to the world of motor racing this weekend as well.

The 25-year-old was first spotted in the MotoGP paddock in Imola this weekend on Friday (Sept 12), alongside Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin. Now, Norris has paid a visit to VR46 Racing's garage on Saturday, as he learns about the technicalities of the Moto GP bike from Fabio Di Giannantonio himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Norris could be heard questioning Di Giannantonio about his vehicle and understanding the nuances of his Ducati machine. A video of this moment was shared by MotoGP's official Instagram account on Saturday.

"Jumping on Diggia's bike and discovering all the secrets of a #MotoGP bike 👀"
Ad

Di Giannantonio has qualified in seventh for the San Marino GP, riding for legendary motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi's team. Marco Bezzecchi took the pole position for the race on Sunday.

Lando Norris had an eventful race in Italy just a week ago as well, as the McLaren driver finished second behind Max Verstappen at the Italian GP. But all the headlines were about his team asking Oscar Piastri to let him through, after the Aussie driver had undercut Norris thanks to a slow pitstop for the latter.

Ad

This meant that Norris finished the race in second while Piastri secured third. This caused a three-point swing in Norris' favour in the drivers' championship standings, in which the two McLaren drivers are the main protagonists this year.

Lando Norris claims he is treading with caution after losing out to Max Verstappen at the Italian GP

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris claimed that he had to be a lot more cautious than Max Verstappen while discussing the Dutchman's overtake on him at the Italian GP. The driver explained that he is not in a position to take huge risks due to his championship battle with Oscar Piastri.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the race at Monza, Norris explained what went through his head when Verstappen was overtaking him around the outside of turn 1.

"The main part I said was nerve-rackingly close was when he overtook me into Turn 1 on the outside, on lap two or three, whatever it was. That's the one where it's like, who wants to brake the latest? But I knew being on the inside that Max is in a much stronger position than I am," said Norris. [via RacingNews365]
Ad
"He can afford to be a lot more on the edge and aggressive than I can. I can't afford to lose a front wing or have a little bit of damage, whatever it might be," he added.

Norris now heads into the final eight rounds of the 2025 season with a 31-point deficit to his teammate. This gap was compounded mainly due to his DNF at the Dutch GP, in a race where Piastri claimed the victory.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications