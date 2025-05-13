Watch: Lewis Hamilton flaunts toned abs in latest IG post

Lewis Hamilton flaunted his toned abs post-workout in a recent video he shared on his Instagram story. It gained quite some traction on social media as fans reshared the images.

F1 drivers are known for their rigorous workouts to help their bodies cope with the intense pressure while racing inside the cockpit of a Formula 1 car. This gives them quite an athletic build. Drivers also share their workout routines with fans sometimes, and they also share post-workout pictures. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is popularly known for the latter.

He recently shared a video on his Instagram story following his workout. His toned abs could be clearly seen in the follow-up picture.

Lewis Hamilton flaunts his abs in Instagram update (@lewishamilton on Instagram)

Fans were also quick to share his video on social media shortly after the upload.

Hamilton is currently racing in his first season with Ferrari after parting from a decade-long partnership with Mercedes. However, his shift to the Italian outfit hasn't been smooth. The team has been struggling with pace issues despite their position during the final stages of the 2024 season. They are yet to win a race and have been battling outside the top 5 in most races.

The Briton's only highlight with the team so far is the Sprint victory in China. However, they could be in for mid-season upgrades.

Better hope for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as Ferrari boss delivers update on SF-25 upgrades

Lewis Hamilton, Maya Weug, and Charles Leclerc during the F1 weekend in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

The Italian outfit earlier introduced a major floor upgrade during the weekend in Bahrain. However, it only brought a minimal change in their competitiveness against their competitors. In the following race in Saudi Arabia, Charles Leclerc clinched their first podium of the season, however, they had a disappointing performance in Miami.

It is understandable that the team is in dire need of upgrades, considering the car's drivability. Team principal Frederic Vasseur delivered an update on the same, mentioning that both drivers would have a new front wing in Barcelona, and also stated that they would bring minor upgrades in Imola and Monaco.

"For sure everybody will have a new front wing in Barcelona," Vassuer said (via Racer). "I think it will be perhaps a reset of the performance of everybody. Between now and Barcelona, we have Imola and Monaco, where we will bring some small upgrades... It's a matter of exploiting the potential, compared to the others."

Ferrari currently stands in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship with just 94 points. This is a steep fall considering the team was a contender for the championship last year and only lost to McLaren by a very thin margin. Meanwhile, the latter is leading with 246 points.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More