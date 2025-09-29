Watch: Lewis Hamilton shares an emotional clip remembering his dog Roscoe after his death

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 29, 2025 14:20 GMT
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional clip after Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional clip after Roscoe's passing [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@lewishamilton]

7x F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared an emotional clip on Instagram featuring moments from his dog Roscoe's life, as he paid tribute to his "best friend" who passed away on Sunday. The Briton announced this unfortunate update on Monday, sharing that he had to put the bulldog to sleep after he spent four days on life support.

Lewis Hamilton announced on Monday that Roscoe had taken his final breath on Sunday, September 28, after having caught pneumonia last week. The 12-year-old dog had momentarily lost his heartbeat during treatment and was then put in a coma on Thursday.

Hamilton shared that Roscoe fought till the very end and that he died in his arms on Sunday. Now, the F1 legend has shared a clip via his Instagram as he paid tribute to his pet.

This clip featured numerous moments of Roscoe, along with Hamilton, over the years. The driver also shared an emotional two-word caption along with the post.

"Roscoe forever."
Multiple tributes have poured in from the F1 fraternity after Hamilton's announcement, as many showcase their support and love for the 40-year-old.

Hamilton first adopted Roscoe in 2013, the same year he joined Mercedes. He also adopted another bulldog in 2014, named Coco, who unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack in 2020.

Hamilton also shared an emotional post via X, stating that Roscoe and Coco were united once again, after the former's passing.

"He's with Coco now"
Hamilton mentioned in his Instagram post that deciding to put Roscoe to sleep was the hardest decision he had ever had to make in his life. The F1 driver also thanked his fans for showering the dog with love in the past 12 years, as Roscoe became one of the most cherished figures in the F1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton claims he has lost his "best friend" in emotional admission after announcing Roscoe's death

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe on the fan stage during the British Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe on the fan stage during the British Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

After sharing a heartfelt statement on Instagram announcing Roscoe's passing, Lewis Hamilton shared a smaller but equally emotional post on X, in which he announced that he has lost his best friend.

Hamilton took to X on Monday and shared a heartbreaking message with his fans.

"Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever."
Most recently, Roscoe was by Lewis Hamilton's side at the British GP, where he met up with the driver's new teammates at Ferrari. Roscoe also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine in August, in a special feature named "Dogue".

Hamilton expressed his love for Roscoe in this interview, explaining how the vegan bulldog was "the kindest" and a "sweetheart" who had never once attacked anyone.

