Watch: Max Verstappen points to Lewis Hamilton and drops a witty remark

Max Verstappen drew similarities with Lewis Hamilton with a witty remark in Miami. Ahead of the sprint race, both drivers arrived at the track early, and the Dutchman pointed out that only the two multi-world champions showed up first.

For round six of the 2025 F1 season, F1 teams and drivers arrived in Miami earlier this week. On Friday, May 2, a sprint qualifying session took place where Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli pulled off a sensational pole position win.

Moreover, on Saturday, May 3, a sprint race is scheduled at the Miami International Autodrome, followed by a qualifying session for the main race. Interestingly, Verstappen and Hamilton, the two accomplished champions, turned up early as they were the first ones to arrive on the track.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, noticed that only the two multi-time world champions arrived early and boasted punctuality with a witty remark.

"You see, by the way, seven-time world champion [Hamilton] and four-time world champion [Verstappen] himself, the first in," the Dutchman said via Red Bull Racing on Instagram.

Hamilton and Verstappen were once arch-rivals and often raced wheel-to-wheel, especially during the 2021 season. That year, the duo had heated battles that also resulted in crashes a couple of times.

Moreover, the controversial result of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix denied Hamilton an eighth world title and rewarded Verstappen with his maiden trophy. Since then, the Dutchman has dominated the sport with four back-to-back titles.

Regardless, the duo appears to have buried the hatchet. Ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen welcomed his first child as he was blessed with a daughter, Lily. Hamilton was among the first to congratulate him and wished the four-time world champion the best for his new life as a father.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates new father Max Verstappen with a sweet message

Lewis Hamilton [L] Max Verstappen [R] at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen missed the media day of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet was expecting to deliver the couple's first child. On Friday, May 2, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Lily.

As soon as the word spread out, congratulatory messages poured in for the Red Bull. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton wished the new dad all the best with a sweet message. Talking to the media, he said:

"I just wish him all the best. It's such an amazing, special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi Arabia and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."

Verstappen's Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, reminded him of his fatherly duties while congratulating him on having Lily.

“He’s going to be a very present father, I’m sure. You’ve got to get involved with the nappies, in the middle of the night, all of that. It’s the most wonderful thing, welcoming a new addition to any family. Life will be very different for him now, in many respects, as a parent,” he said via F1.

However, Horner stated that having a baby won't have any impact on Verstappen's performance on the track.

