WATCH: Mick Schumacher takes seat in his father Michael Schumacher’s Mercedes W02

Mick Schumacher will pay tribute to his father Michael Schumacher's legacy at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. Mick will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes W02, which his father over drove a decade ago.

Michael Schumacher drove for Mercedes between 2010 and 2012, which marked his final years in the sport. The seven-time world champion made a comeback from retirement to guide the Silver Arrows during their formative years.

Mick is continuing his father's legacy in the team as a reserve driver and is excited to drive the Mercedes W02. Michael drove the car in the 2011 F1 season during his second year with the team.

Mick Schumacher will pilot the car and will also gear up in his father's iconic helmet during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Mercedes reserve driver is scheduled for exhibition runs on Saturday and Sunday.

The seven-time champion's second stint in F1 wasn't as glamorous as his dominant era with Ferrari. However, he played a pivotal role in building the foundation for the Mercedes team, which went on to achieve unprecedented success in the V6 era.

During his final run, Mick will drive the W12, which brought Mercedes its eighth constructors' title in 2021.

Former Ferrari boss reveals the person who convinced Michael Schumacher to join the team

Schumacher's championship-winning F2004

Michael Schumacher was the hottest property in the F1 driver market in the mid-1990s after winning two titles with Benetton. Switching sides in 1996, he joined Ferrari on a $33 million contract, making him the third highest-paid athlete at the time.

Schumacher was initially hesitant about joining the team, as it was not a championship force back then. Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal who spearheaded the team's revival, was credited with convincing Schumacher to join the team.

However, former Ferrari top boss Luca di Montezemolo revealed that it was Niki Lauda who played a pivotal role in convincing Michael Schumacher to join the Italian team. Montezemolo made the revelation in a report published by Business F1.

The legendary Austrian driver played an instrumental role in reviving Ferrari as well as adding glory to Schumacher's record. The Schumacher-Ferrari combination evolved into an unstoppable juggernaut in the early 2000s, making the German a seven-time world champion, while the team added six more titles to its storied history.

Prior to Schumacher leaving Mercedes, Niki Lauda once again played an important role to bring in Lewis Hamilton to the team. Hamilton has since matched Schumacher's achievement in the sport with seven titles to his name.

Poll : 0 votes