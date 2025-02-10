Watch: Oscar Piastri shares his prediction for Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

McLaren star Oscar Piastri delivered his verdict on the 59th Super Bowl match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. He predicted that the latter would win the game which would also mark their three-peat.

This result was much anticipated by fans, however, the Eagles denied the Chiefs the three-peat as they clinched the victory with the final score settling at 40 - 22. Prior to the game, Oscar Piastri, who has been rather vocal about the NBA and the NFL on X recently, shared his prediction for the game. In a video uploaded by the NFL UK, he said:

"Alright. Super Bowl 59 is coming up. Philadelphia Eagles for Kansas City Chiefs," Oscar Piastri said in the video. "My prediction is that the Kansas City Chiefs will win once again. My scores are 26 to 21 and I think Patrick Mahomes will be the Super Bowl MVP."

Contradictory to Piastri's prediction, Jalen Hurt shone as the MVP in the match. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback played a pivotal role in leading the team to victory.

As for Piastri, he is set to continue racing for McLaren in the 2025 season. The team won the Constructors' Championship last year; their first since 1998. Heading into the next season, Martin Brundle recently shared his view on the team's management with two competitive drivers.

F1 pundit predicts McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris "could take points off each other"

McLaren currently has a lineup with two very strong drivers. Lando Norris has raced with the team since the 2019 season. He clinched four wins last year, meanwhile, Piastri, who debuted with the team in 2023, won two races.

While the lineup is very strong to challenge for another Constructors' Championship, F1 pundit Martin Brundle feels they could also "take points off each other" owing to the possible battles they could share this season.

“I think it’s different for McLaren a little bit because they’ve got two drivers who could take points off each other. Ferrari, that could well happen too. Max [Verstappen] and Red Bull, a one-horse race. We’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli in the Mercedes. He’s got a lot to learn, so Mercedes could be a one-horse race with George Russell, and I think that’ll play into their hands for the Drivers’ Championship."

"The Constructors’ Championship is a different deal, so I think McLaren has probably got the biggest challenge there. But if [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc are close together, they’ll start stealing points off each other, and that is what will make the Drivers’ World Championship difficult," Brundle added.

Ferrari and McLaren are expected to be at the top initially in the upcoming F1 season. The former will have a new lineup with Lewis Hamilton joining the team, meanwhile, McLaren will continue with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

