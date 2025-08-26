Watch: The epic behind the scenes of Valtteri Bottas falling into the water while creating his iconic picture with the American flag

Valtteri Bottas shared an image of himself holding an American flag while surfing, hinting at his announcement for Cadillac earlier in the day. The post quickly trundled waves in the F1 sphere, and its hilarious behind-the-scenes clip was shared on social media, where the Finn fell into the water in the process of getting the perfect picture.The 35-year-old had shared a cryptic video over his social media earlier in the year, suggesting that he was in the prime seat for a move to Cadillac. These rumors then spooled up in the past few weeks, leading to the driver's eventual announcement on August 26.Bottas was announced as the team's 2026 driver alongside Sergio Perez, and the video made rounds in the F1 paddock. However, before this, the Finn had posted an image of himself holding an American flag on a surfboard, and the BTS video of the image soon surfaced, where the Cadillac driver could be seen falling into the water while trying to get the perfect picture: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostValtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have the combined experience of winning 16 races in F1.Cadillac is ecstatic to have Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas on board the teamSergio Perez (L) and Valtteri Bottas (R) at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix - Source: GettyValtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez's F1 ventures seemingly ended after their 2024 campaign. While the Mexican stayed off the grid, Bottas became the reserve driver for Mercedes and tried to land a ride elsewhere.With Cadillac knocking on the pair's doors, the duo soon agreed. Moreover, the American squad was also happy with their decision as a team principal, Graeme Lowdon, said in the press release shared by Cadillac:&quot;Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.&quot;On the other hand, the team's CEO, Dan Towriss, said:&quot;Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive. They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1 Team stands for. This moment marks more than just a lineup announcement. It’s the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.&quot;Meanwhile, Cadillac will be the third different outfit that Valtteri Bottas has driven for in his F1 career, with him having an experience of 246 race starts already under his belt.