WATCH: When Michael Schumacher stormed through the pitlane for a heated confrontation with David Coulthard

Michael Schumacher had a furious fight with David Coulthard after the 1998 F1 Belgian GP. Though F1 drivers usually fight and race on the track, this confrontation was off the track.

This was mainly because of the nasty collision both of them were involved in, which is still seen as one of the most famous and dangerous accidents that happened at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The 1998 F1 Belgian GP was one of the most chaotic races of the year and possibly in the sport's history. The race took place in horrendous weather conditions, and a total of 14 cars had to retire from the race due to a row of crashes that took place at the start of the race. One of the crashes involved Michael Schumacher and David Coulthard.

After most of the carnage that happened at the beginning of the race, David Coulthard was still racing and was in eighth, while Michael Schumacher was leading the race and was about to lap the former. As both came close to each other, Coulthard lifted off the throttle to slow down and let Schumacher pass. Crucially, however, while slowing down, he was on the racing line between turns 11 and 12.

Hence, Michael Schumacher was naturally driving on the line but was unable to see Coulthard slowing down due to adverse weather conditions and the massive spray of water. Consequently, Schumacher thrust his Ferrari into the slow McLaren. The fatal accident completely obliterated Ferrari's front right section, including the tire and the entire suspension system.

Formula1GP @Formula1GPit edizione 1998 col famoso incidente tra Michael Schumacher e David Coulthard Spaedizione 1998 col famoso incidente tra Michael Schumacher e David Coulthard pic.twitter.com/KoaJHsmihV

After both drivers came back to the pits, Michael Schumacher was enraged by David Coulthard's actions and went to McLaren's garage to have a fight with him.

There were loads of Ferrari team members trying to stop and make Schumacher understand, but the German driver was dead set on seeing Coulthard. There was an extremely heated argument between the two as team members from both sides tried to break up the fight.

While Schumacher retired from the race, David Coulthard miraculously went back into the race and finished seventh in the 1998 Belgian GP.

The difference between Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen's traits explored by F1 pundit

While speaking about Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher, F1 pundit Peter Windsor pointed out how the latter gradually created a team around him, while the former was given a team already built around him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"When he won the string of championships he put that team together with with Todt and Ross Brawn at Ferrari and he played, very much a managerial role as much as a driver role."

"I'm not sure Max could do that... Max hasn't yet put together a team, he's gone into a team that's perfectly set up by Christian Horner and he's the perfect driver for that perfect team."

Of course, Max Verstappen still has a long way to go before he achieves as much as Schumacher has in the sport.