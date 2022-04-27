"We can get more points” - Alex Albon confident of Williams' improvement 'once updates get on the car’

Alex Albon has suggested that the Williams car could be more competitive once updates are implemented.

The Thai-British driver added that the team should be able to score points more frequently once improvements are made to the car.

Describing his experience at the Imola GP, Albon said:

“It feels very good. I think we’re not quite there on car pace, but we seem to be making the most of our opportunities. If we can find an extra few tenths, I see us scoring points on a regular basis.. We’re in a good position; I feel we’ve done the best we can do. Hopefully once updates get on the car, we can get more points.”

Albon finished 11th in the race but had controlled the rest of the field behind him for the majority of the race. Although there were no points scored, the Williams driver felt the Imola race result was just as good as the one in Melbourne.

Confident in the Williams car package, Albon said his team should be able to score more points in the future. Referring to his last race in Australia and comparing it to the current one, he said:

“It feels good. I feel like the race went just as well as Melbourne to some extent. We didn’t have the tyre advantage or the pace advantage that we did over there, but we still made the most of our opportunities and we got the undercut, we overtook a couple of cars on track, and I felt like... if we'd had DRS available a bit earlier, we could have made a few more steps forward.”

Alex Albon believes he was able to hold his pace in the Imola GP

Alex Albon had formed a DRS train at the Imola GP, which included Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton, and Esteban Ocon behind him. While the drivers behind Albon could follow him closely, they were unable to pass him comfortably.

The 26-year-old driver feels Williams Racing have a race-worthy car with a lot of potential. He said:

“Once everyone found their rhythm, that was it really. I was kind of holding pace, I was trying to keep Pierre behind me – I’m sure he was sick of me! We definitely went for the low-downforce [set-up] this weekend and I could feel that in the corners. But it is a raceable car. We don’t do it for no reason – we can overtake when we’re quick and we can defend when we’re slow.”

Alex Albon @alex_albon Just missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi Im(ola) happy with thatJust missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi @WilliamsRacing Im(ola) happy with that 😁 Just missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi @WilliamsRacing! https://t.co/svhQxphb1S

Upon returning to the sport after a two-year hiatus, Alex Albon has managed to score one point for the Williams team, their only score in the first four races.

However, he has been able to outperform Canadian billionaire Nicholas Latifi in almost every race in the 2022 season.

