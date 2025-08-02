“We must focus on ourselves”: Ferrari boss reacts after Charles Leclerc’s Hungary pole

Scuderia Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has weighed in on Charles Leclerc’s outing during the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday, August 2. The 57-year-old also touched on the team’s focus for the main race.The French motorsport chief who recently penned a contract extension at the Italian outfit detailed how difficult it was for the Monegasque driver to achieve pole position. Vasseur also expressed optimism over his team’s race pace for the Grand Prix weekend.Sharing his thoughts with the media, as captured by Ferrari’s official website, Vasseur stated:“This was not an easy pole as we struggled in Q1 and Q2 to get the tyres in the right window and we were not far off having both our cars out in Q2. Conditions were changing massively, with even some rain in Q2. Then in the end, Charles found the way to put the tyres in the right window and the correct spot on the out lap. It was a mega lap and it’s a very positive performance, seeing that the delta between P10 and P1 is so small.&quot;&quot;Lewis was very close to Charles and failed to make the cut but just 15 thousandths of a second. He will definitely have a tough time in the race. For the race, we must focus on ourselves, have a good strategy and the right approach for the tyres. If we do that, we can have a good one as our race pace is generally stronger than our quali pace,” he added.Charles Leclerc’s pole position marks the first P1 start of the Ferrari team through the 2025 season. The 27-year-old will now shift his focus to claiming what would be the Maranello outfit's maiden win of the current campaign.How Charles Leclerc reacted to his Hungary GP pole positionCharles Leclerc also reacted after clinching a first-place start for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver detailed how he navigated the tricky conditions to clock a time faster than the McLaren cars.Leclerc, who had entered the race off the back of a podium finish at the Belgian Grand Prix, also highlighted how much of a big boost the P1 start would be for the Ferrari pit wall.“...In Q3, I knew I needed a clean lap to go for P3, but I never thought it was enough for pole. I'm really happy with my lap and it's probably the most unexpected pole position of my career,” Charles Leclerc said as quoted by Ferrari’s official website.“It's a big boost for the team. Everyone has been pushing very hard to bring upgrades and take steps in the right direction, so this result shows that we are doing something right,” he added.Charles Leclerc also took time to reflect on the main race and what he would do to claim victory at the Hungaroring. He said:“Tomorrow, the start and turn 1 will be key. I will do absolutely everything to keep first place and if we manage to keep the two McLaren behind at that point, it should make our job for the rest of the race a bit easier.”The Hungarian Grand Prix has historically proven to be one of Leclerc’s most difficult race tracks. The former Alfa Romeo driver's best finish at the Budapest circuit remains the fourth place he achieved in 2024. Leclerc will now aim to rewrite the narrative as he sets out to clinch a win come race Sunday.