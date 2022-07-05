"We need more people like them," says Lewis Hamilton after anti-oil protestors swarm the track during the 2022 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his support for anti-oil protestors who swarmed the Silverstone track during Lap 1 of the 2022 F1 British GP. The Mercedes driver has claimed that the world needs “more people like them”, who are willing to stand up and fight for the planet and climate change.

Speaking in a post-race interview, he said:

“I didn’t know what the protest was for, I only just found out. I love that people are fighting for the planet and we need more people like them.”

The protesters were reportedly trying to raise awareness towards climate change and invaded the track as soon as the race started. Following the first lap incident involving multiple cars, however, the race was immediately halted and the protestors were forcibly removed while cars were returning to the pits.

Since the protestors put their own lives, as well as the lives of the drivers, at risk by swarming a live track with 20 F1 cars going at full tilt, they were widely criticized. Drivers such as Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, who finished P1 and P2 respectively, although supportive of their cause, felt that they should have chosen a safer way to protest.

Former F1 boss slams Lewis Hamilton for urging the sport against providing platform to “irrelevant voices”

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has slammed Lewis Hamilton for urging F1 against providing a platform to “irrelevant voices”. The Briton had felt the need for serious changes in the way the sport deals with older voices with “archaic mindsets” after former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet made racially charged comments towards him.

Ecclestone took offense from Hamilton’s comments, believing them to also be directed at him. During an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, he said:

“A complete load of rubbish. If he’s referring to me... there’s nothing I’ve done. He should even think a little bit, his father and myself were talking about going into business a little while ago. I’m not racist. Quite the opposite actually and to say things like that is completely crazy.”

Following his departure from F1, Ecclestone has waded into several controversies that have led to the sport distancing itself from him. In one of his most recent interviews, he claimed that he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin, despite the latter’s role in the invasion of Ukraine.

