2022 F1 British GP: Protestors storm main race on Lap 1, removed by police

The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix got off to a chaotic start with a horrific accident that took out three different drivers on the very first lap. If that wasn't enough, the iconic Silverstone track was invaded by protesters, who reportedly "stormed the fence on the first lap."

As reported by Crash, these protesters sat down on the track during the opening lap of the race and were promptly removed by local police.

An FIA statement after the incident read:

“We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

Local police had previously provided a warning that disruptions could potentially be faced at the British Grand Prix this weekend. The race was red flagged right at the beginning and restarted in the original order of the grid after a nasty crash on the opening lap saw Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, and Alex Albon get knocked out. All the drivers are reportedly doing alright.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to "extract" everything from the upgrades at the 2022 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton is returning to his home race this weekend with an upgraded W13 and he hopes they will give him the chance to make the most of the Grand Prix. He said:

“It is always nice having upgrades. The amount of incredible work that goes on in the background is quite overwhelming. And it's phenomenal to see just everyone with their heads down staying focused and delivering. And it's always a big push to bring these components to a race, particularly under the circumstances we're all faced with this year, in terms of the cost cap, for example.”

Admitting that last time's upgrades did not go as expected, he added:

“So I'm very proud of everyone, very grateful for everyone's incredible hard work and I hope that it reflects when we put it on the track, because earlier on in the year, for example, we did put an upgrade on and weren't able to extract it all. So I hope that that's different this time.”

Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwing



Red Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floor



Ferrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign #F1 : updates for #BritishGP Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwingRed Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floorFerrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign #F1: updates for #BritishGP Mercedes: front suspension, sidepod inlet, floor, rearwingRed Bull: front corner (calliper temperature management), engine cover, floorFerrari: engine cover, sidepod undercut revision, rear view mirrors, outboard stay redesign

The Briton is starting the race on the third row behind both Ferraris and reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen in P2.

