“We’re continuously pushing”: Carlos Sainz eyeing to fight back in Silverstone after disappointing Austrian GP

Williams' Carlos Sainz is looking for a strong race weekend in Silverstone after the disappointment of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. The Spaniard came away with an unfortunate DNS (Did Not Start) from last week's event at the Red Bull Ring.

Carlos Sainz first got knocked out in Q1 of the qualifying session, and then on race day, had issues with the car on the grid, which ultimately ended with him peeling into the pit lane and his car catching fire.

In line with his horrendous run at the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz is eyeing a positive run in Silverstone and has thus recently added the following via an interview in Silverstone:

"We’re continuously pushing as a team to identify our strengths and weaknesses and improve on them, so we’ll hopefully come back fighting this weekend. I’m really looking forward to seeing all the fans now that I’m a driver for a British team again! Vamos!"

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 11 rounds down, and Carlos Sainz is currently in 14th place in the drivers' standings behind the two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso. The former is sitting on 13 points in comparison to Alonso's 14.

Moreover, what might be more of a pain-causing topic for him is that his Williams teammate Alex Albon is in eighth place in the standings with 42 points. The Thai-British driver came away with a DNF from the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz's take on what the pinnacle of motorsport has 'taught him'

While Carlos Sainz has asserted that he and his Grove-based team are continuously pushing, after last week's race weekend in Austria, he was asked to give his take on what the pinnacle of motorsport has taught him.

In line with this, the Spaniard made it known that changes happen very quickly in F1 and that he just needs to keep working hard to amass fruitful results:

"The sport has taught me that this can change very quickly. I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down and things will change. But as a team for sure we need to look at many things, regroup and see how we can stop having so many issues.” (Via F1)

Carlos Sainz has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2015. He has so far amassed over 200 race starts and has put on board four Grand Prix wins, 27 podiums, and six pole positions. In 2024, Sainz ended his 24-race run in fifth place (290 points) in the standings, driving for the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

The upcoming British GP holds tremendous significance for Sainz, taking into consideration his 14th place in the standings in comparison to Albon's P8. In order to have a solid weekend, the key for the Spaniard will be to put his challenger in Q3 of qualifying.

