"We've just been consistently good" - Lando Norris feels McLaren is in a 'close group' in the midfield with the likes of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo

McLaren has had two Grand Prix weekends so far this season where the team has failed to score points. Its driver Lando Norris, however, claims that ever since the season opener in Bahrain, the team has managed to remain consistent and be a competitive rival against the likes of Alfa Romeo and Mercedes.

In Friday's drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, the Briton admitted that there have been weekends where some midfield teams have had better pace. He, however, suggested that his team's consistency is crucial in its fight for the top of the midfield, saying:

“It [pecking order] changes. So most weekends… I think there’s been weekends when Alfa Romeo been a long way ahead of us. I think realistically they’ve been probably a quicker car throughout the whole season. Haas have at times been quicker than us. I think we’ve just been consistently good, especially since Bahrain – maybe not in Bahrain – but since then, we’ve just had a package which performs decently at every track, which is always a good thing: to be there every time and to be in the points. I think we were probably ahead of Mercedes in Monaco. So around third, fourth, fifth, maybe sixth area. I think it’s a close group. So, as long as we’re towards the front of that, I’ll be happy.”

Lando Norris took his first podium of the season for McLaren at the Imola Grand Prix with a third-place finish. Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo and Haas are yet to secure a podium finish with their drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo confirms he is "fully committed" to McLaren

Amidst speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo's future at McLaren, the Australian confirmed that he is "fully committed" to the team and that his contract until the end of next season will remain intact.

Addressing the matter in the drivers' press conference, Ricciardo said:

“We’ve spoken, we’ve had a catch up. I think nothing needed to be elaborated on, sometimes I’m guilty of it as well, getting caught up in the media and not always making total sense of things and I just like to talk! The clarity is clear for us moving forward, my contract is clear with the team until the end of next year. I’m fully committed, I’ve certainly voiced that, and it’s obviously now just on track to show it and show these moments and these races I know I’m capable of. I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together.”

McLaren currently stands fourth in the constructors' standings with a total of 59 points.

