 “We will try to employ German drivers” - Audi make their F1 plans clear before 2026 entry

After making their decision to join F1 with the Sauber group in 2026, Audi spoke about their preference for drivers that will drive the cars powered by their engines. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess discussed it previously when he said that F1 follows a trend where the sport gets popular in the country if a native from there is in competing.

While using America as an example, he revealed they would try to employ German drivers in their "two teams" given the company hails from Germany. He said:

"Formula 1 hasn't been successful in the US until now, but obviously, now it's coming. Of course, it's always the case that a driver from the right country can be very successful in that country, and Formula 1 becomes very popular."

"I assume that we will try to employ German drivers in our two teams, for sure."

Alfa Romeo's (Sauber) decision-making for their drivers' line-up depends on what happens in the upcoming season of F1 in 2023. The team began the 2022 season with a completely new set of drivers.

After Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes, he joined Sauber and then rookie Guanyu Zhou was brought in alongside him. Although they suffered from a couple of reliability issues that brought down their points, their overall performance was decent.

news247planet @News247Planet #Scenario #seemed #Sports

P6 appeared like "greatest situation" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles

news247planet.com/?p=84407 P6 appeared like "greatest situation" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles #Scenario #seemed #SportsP6 appeared like "greatest situation" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles news247planet.com/?p=84407 https://t.co/SABIdliILn

2023 could be a test for Bottas and Zhou for their place in F1

Although both Zhou and Bottas have their spots sealed with Alfa Romeo for the upcoming season, Audi's expectations of having German drivers could put pressure on both drivers.

After Fred Vasseur's resignation from the team (to join Ferrari as their team principal), the change in management could bring changes in the team's driver composition as well. Hence, both drivers will have to perform at their best level to ensure that they remain a part of the team.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN @alfaromeoorlen



Full story: Team Announcement: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal and Sauber Motorsport CEO, Frédéric Vasseur, will leave the company in January 2023, following six successful seasons at the helm of the team.Full story: sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… Team Announcement: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal and Sauber Motorsport CEO, Frédéric Vasseur, will leave the company in January 2023, following six successful seasons at the helm of the team.Full story: sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… https://t.co/LIBL8nIzWM

However, an important thing to note is that the grid does not have many German drivers. The only ones that will be present for the 2023 season are Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher has already joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023 and Hulkenberg has signed a contract with Haas. Although 2026 is quite far off, if circumstances do not change, it will be tough for Audi to fulfill their expectations.

Poll : 0 votes