Miami Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 makes its first of two stops in the United States of America this weekend with the 2022 Miami GP.

A temporary street circuit has been prepared around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the race. The track promises to be a challenge for all drivers with its super-fast straights along with narrow technical sections as well.

With rain having played a crucial role last time around in Imola, what sort of weather can one expect for the fifth round of the season at the Miami International Autodrome?

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend (May 6 - May 8)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Miami, Florida, USA, for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to F1.com.

Friday, May 6 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Generally fair at first then heating up with a slight chance of one shower

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Chance of rain: 20%

Saturday, May 7 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Dry and sunny at first, then a moderate chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening. SW Winds up to 40 mph expected.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Chance of rain: 40%

Sunday, May 8 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Sunny at first before a warm air mass hits in the afternoon. Forty percent chance of thundery showers over the Miami area during the race. SW Winds up to 55 mph expected.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Chance of rain: 40%

"For any new track our choice tends to be on the conservative side" - Pirelli F1 boss on tires to be used at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has confirmed that the Italian tire suppliers will have to take a conservative approach to the upcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP.

In his pre-race debrief ahead of the first race at the Miami International Autodrome, Isola cited the fast nature of the new track as one of the main reasons for their tire choices. He wrote:

“There’s been a huge buzz of excitement around the first Miami Grand Prix, where the track has some similarities to Jeddah, although there are some parts that are slower and more technical than Saudi Arabia: especially the section from Turns 11 to 16. The rest is a very quick layout, running anti-clockwise, which puts the emphasis on the tyres on the right hand side of the car. We’re expecting the usual rapid track evolution and a smooth surface with the new asphalt, but the track has been jet-washed at high pressure, which means that it should offer quite good grip from the beginning.”

Isola went on to add, stating:

“Because it’s a fast track the cars are likely to run a low to medium downforce set-up, which could lead to a bit of sliding in the high-speed corners on the hard compounds in particular. For any new track our choice tends to be on the conservative side, so it will be interesting to confront the simulations with real data.”

Pirelli will be bringing the C2 compound as the hard tire for the weekend. C3 will be the medium compound and C4 will be the fastest tire soft tire compound available. Teams, however, may also have to pull out their intermediate and wet tires as well with rain expected at the race weekend.

