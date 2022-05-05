F1 2022: All you need to know about the Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA. The dynamic circuit made is making its debut in May 2022 with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc as the two main title contenders.

Since the Liberty Media takeover of F1 in 2017, adding a new racing event in the United States has been a priority for the sport, amidst its significantly growing popularity in the country. On a ten-year contract, the Florida event will mark the second race added to the F1 calendar to be hosted in the US, after the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It will also become the 11th different American venue to host an F1 Grand Prix and the 76th venue at which one has been hosted. F1 contested races at two new venues in the 2021 season, adding Qatar and Saudi Arabia to the calendar. The Miami International Autodrome will mark the only new circuit this season, with Las Vegas added from 2023 onwards.

The 57-lap race will take place in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens with a total of 19 corners, offering a street circuit vibe, much like the Albert Park in Melbourne. The 5.41km-long free-flowing track features a total of three straights and three DRS zones and has the potential for an estimated top speed of 320km/h.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix:

The Venue

Location: Miami, Florida, United States

Type: Purpose-built temporary Circuit

Circuit Length: 5.412 km (3.363 mi)

First race held: 2022 (Miami International Autodrome)

Home to the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL), the Hard Rock Stadium has hosted six Super Bowls, the 2010 Pro Bowl, two Baseball World Series, one CFP National Championship, four BCS National Championship Games, WrestleMania XXVIII, the second round of the 2009 World Baseball Classic, and several music concerts, making it one of the most exciting sporting venues in the country. The inaugural Grand Prix will feature performances by some of the biggest artists in the country including The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Zedd, Tiësto, and Maluma, and is expected to be attended by the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Tom Brady.

The most famous city of the "Sunshine State," Miami has plenty to offer with its iconic sandy beaches, vivacious culture, art, and heritage with the sport right at the heart of it. Daytona 500, Indy 500, and F1 world champion Mario Andretti, racing icon and former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, and multiple F1 Grand Prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya are set to take on the role of Ambassadors for the 2022 F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Marking the fifth round of the 2022 world championship, the first-ever Miami Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of May 6-8, 2022.

"Not taking ourselves too seriously" - Why the F1 Miami Grand Prix has become a hot topic on social media

Fans across the world have taken to social media to share memes and jokes around Miami's "fake marina," surrounded by special solid 'vinyl' waters that were constructed ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix.

As reported by Motorsport, Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel commented on the fan reactions the new circuit has received, saying:

“I think we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We’re having some fun with it, right? I think people are enjoying it. I think the people on the back of those yachts watching the race will have fun, and I think the people that are sort of poking fun at it, I think it’s funny, and it’s great. We’re not taking ourselves too seriously. We’re trying to have some fun with it.”

Aarav @_aarava

Mum: No we already have a pool at home to swim in



The pool at home:

#MiamiGP #F1 Kid: Mum can we go to the beach to swim?Mum: No we already have a pool at home to swim inThe pool at home: Kid: Mum can we go to the beach to swim?Mum: No we already have a pool at home to swim inThe pool at home: #MiamiGP #F1 https://t.co/lV1N1dZx4S

The highly anticipated weekend is set to officially kick off with Friday's press conferences and free practice sessions.

