What to stream while you're waiting for the F1 season to start?

While we all eagerly await the new F1 season, streaming services have us covered for entertainment for the next few weeks until the lights go out in Bahrain.

Here's our pick of the bunch.

Drive to Survive (stream from March 19th)

The third season of the celebrated documentary drops in a few weeks. It'll be a great recap of the 2020 season with all the drama from behind the scenes at each Grand Prix. It is also sure to provide plenty of insight into the teams and personalities for newer or more casual race viewers. Stream it on Netflix.

Read more: What to expect from Drive to Survive season 3

Grand Prix Driver

The full story of McLaren preparing for the 2017 season, Grand Prix Driver is a must-watch for fans of Fernando Alonso. The boardroom battles and the troubled relationship with engine supplier Honda have never been laid so bare. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

My review of the @amazon Prime original series ‘Grand Prix Driver’ is this ... Epic & amazing. I wish more automotive reality shows were this genuine. Makes you truly appreciate all that goes into building a race team. @McLarenF1 really pulled open the curtain. Now I’m a fan. pic.twitter.com/7RHaRh7YaC — 🏎 Chris Blair - #Racing4STL! @WWTRaceway 🏁 (@ChrisBlair4B) February 12, 2018

Williams

In the history of Sir Frank Williams and his eponymous team, nine constructors championships and seven drivers championships may be the high points. However, this documentary isn't afraid to dive into its low points. What makes it interesting is also that it is from the perspective of Ginny, his late wife. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Crash and Burn

Irish racer Tommy Byrne is often described as "the greatest racing driver you've never seen" and this documentary movie lets Byrne make a case for his own greatness. In junior single seater series, he was a rival of Ayrton Senna. However, after a mere five Grand Prix entries for the largely forgotten Theodore Racing Team (three of which were failures to qualify), Tommy's life fell apart. This film doesn't pull its punches. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

If you like motorsport then check out the documentary about Tommy Byrne that's called Crash and Burn. No, I'd never heard of him either. — MD🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@McDuffskills) March 28, 2017

Rush

Ron Howard directs Chris Hemsworth and Dainel Bruhl in this spectacular retelling of the 1976 season and the legendary battle between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. This one is recommended for both Formula 1 obsessives as well as complete newcomers to motorsport. Stream it on Netflix or Amazon Prime (varies by region.)