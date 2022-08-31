Dutch Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 is off to the dunes of Zandvoort for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP this weekend in what will be its second race since the summer break ended.

After dominating at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, Max Verstappen will be hoping for more of the same in what will be his home race. The Dutchman currently holds a 93-point lead at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings and will want to extend that gap as he seeks his 10th win of the season.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will also be in the hunt, but stopping Verstappen at home could prove to be a Herculean task, even for Checo in the sister car.

Ferrari are still scratching their heads after falling behind Red Bull during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP and will need to recover lost ground immediately if they are to keep their diminishing title chances alive.

Charles Leclerc will want a clean race with a positive result following a disappointing outing at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Carlos Sainz is expecting the Zandvoort circuit to play to the F1-75's strengths this weekend.

Mercedes were also flummoxed by the almost two-second gap to Red Bull during qualifying in Belgium and it remains to be seen if the Silver Arrows have found any short-term remedies to counter that.

Alpine were able to score double points at Spa to pull away from McLaren in their bid to seal fourth place in the World Constructors' Championship standings. The Anglo-French team will look to continue in the same vein of form this weekend in the Netherlands.

While Red Bull look like the ones to beat, it has been proven time and again that anything can happen on race day in variable circumstances. So what sort of weather can one expect for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix weekend (September 2- September 4)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Zandvoort, the Netherlands for the upcoming 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, September 2 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Warm with intervals of clouds and sun; with a moderate UV index of 4 and ESE winds blowing at 21km/h, with wind gusts at 35km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Saturday, September 3 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Rather cloudy and warm with a couple of showers; with a low UV index of 2 and SE winds blowing at 26 km/h, with wind gusts at 33km/h and a 17% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 15°C | 59°F

Chance of rain: 84%

Sunday, September 4 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine; with a moderate UV index of 3 and S winds blowing at 17km/h, with wind gusts at 33km/h and a 5% probability of thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Chance of rain: 25%

Pirelli boss expecting improved overtaking ability from cars in 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Dutch GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C1 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C2 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C3 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

In his pre-race debrief, Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola predicted increased focus on softer compounds and improved ability to overtake with the new cars and the updated tires brought in this season. The Italian wrote:

“Zandvoort proved to be a spectacular addition to the calendar last year, and the most challenging parts for tyres are the banked Turns 3 and 14, which are taken at high speed and place sustained combined forces on the car: downforce as well as lateral demands. Along with the other overall demands of the circuit layout, this is why we have nominated the hardest three compounds in the range for only the fourth time in 2022, after Bahrain, Spain, and Great Britain. The new car-tyre package this season should make overtaking easier on a track where it was hard to pass last year: the majority of drivers stopped just once to maintain track position, but this time there could be more of a focus on the softer compounds – which might lead to more two-stoppers and drivers pushing even harder.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

