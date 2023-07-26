"Whatever the upgrade is, lets get it banned": Fans react to Red Bull chief's recent comments about the upgrades

Just like the silly season, F1 teams are going through an upgrade season where teams are introducing one upgrade after another to the car, based on the kind of tracks they would be racing on.

Mercedes made it to the front page with significant upgrades to W14, which has bettered its performance compared to 2022. McLaren has had a set of upgrades that have made them fast enough to compete with Red Bull. Now Red Bull are in the news for introducing their set of upgrades to RB19, starting with their side pod.

Although Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner had said that RB19 is more or less ready and they would introduce the final set of upgrades in the Hungarian GP, here we have the Chief Advisor, Helmut Marko, sending out a warning to other opposing teams:

"Red Bull have not yet fully exploited the potential of our [new] upgrade.



"Red Bull have not yet fully exploited the potential of our [new] upgrade. On Saturday, we did not find the right balance during qualifying – [In the race] we did, but we have not yet fully exploited…"

Red Bull may not have explored all potential upgrades but the question is, do they really have to?

F1 fans expressed their disregard for Marko's comment. Here are a few tweets:

@redbulletin Whatever the upgrade is, let's get it banned

Jonathan Martin @FrosteeWusky @redbulletin Yes Marko, we're all doomed, we get that. Tell us something no one knows 🙄

"@CorruptedCode03 @redbulletin He wont, the usually put the engine in lower modes when is 20 seconds ahead as there is no point to keep on pushing"

@CorruptedCode03 @redbulletin It would be so funny when they unleash the pure potential of the car in the last race and Max could show the world how fast the car really is without any engine mode or something else.

Helmut Marko praises Red Bull star Max Verstappen after Hungarian GP and looks forward to Belgian GP

Red Bull's Chief Advisor was full of praise for Max Verstappen with his ninth win of the 2023 season. He has a 110-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez in the Driver's Standings.

In an interview with PlanetF1.com, Marko said:

“The successful start and then the sovereignty with which Max then drove the race home, He was good on the tyres and picked up the fastest lap. The sovereignty and lightness increasingly distinguishing him as a very exceptional talent.”

Marko has warned the opposing teams that Max's formidable form would prove to be a threat to other drivers as he will drive better at the Belgium GP as the Spa-Francorchamps suits the RB19.

The only obstacle in Max's way next race could be the weather. Marko said:

“Unfortunately, rain is forecast. So you have to be tough and consistent in the race: if visibility is poor due to rain, you have to send out the Safety Car or stop the race.”