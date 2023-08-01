"When you open the wrong Estrella": Carlos Sainz's post-race tweet about Oscar Piastri doesn't go down well with fans

F1 fans were a bit miffed with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz after he blamed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri for their collision on Lap 1 of the 2023 F1 Belgian GP main race on Sunday.

The duo came together on Turn 1 after starting from P4 and P5. In their bid to make up positions, they collided with each other after Sianz aggressively came inside to overtake Lewis Hamilton for P3.

Getting close to the barrier at La Source, the Spanish driver did not see that Piastri was already there and collided with him which caused sidepod damage to his car and suspension damage to Piastri's MCL60.

Taking to social media, Carlos Sainz said about the incident:

"Not what we wanted today. Racing incident, but Oscar was too optimistic. He was never side by side and that move has never really worked in Spa. Congrats to the team and Charles on an encouraging result. We’ll keep pushing after the break!"

F1 fans did not agree with Carlos Sainz's take and took to social media to give their opinion on the incident, with one fan claiming that the Spanish driver might have the wrong beer bottle, saying:

"When you open the wrong Estrella,"

Here are some more reactions:

Westie @MrProWestie @Carlossainz55 @EG00 @ScuderiaFerrari Sometimes it’s good to admit you made a mistake rather than blame it on a young driver who had clear track in front of him until you locked up diving round the inside of the Merc, forcing Oscar into the wall.

Laurabarr40 @laurabarr39 @Carlossainz55 @EG00 @ScuderiaFerrari Think that’s unfair blaming it on Oscar

How bout that double lock up dive to the inside to avoid crashing into the Merc infront of you? @Carlossainz55 @EG00 @ScuderiaFerrari “Oscar was too optimistic”How bout that double lock up dive to the inside to avoid crashing into the Merc infront of you?

Ferrari team boss explains why they kept Carlos Sainz going despite the damage

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that the team were hoping for a red flag to repair Carlos Sainz's damaged sidepod and in their bid for a longer delay they avoided retiring him.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman explained:

"It’s a shame for Carlos because he too could have got a good result given that his pace was similar to Charles’ all weekend. The first corner here is often tricky and racing incidents after the start are always a possibility and that’s what happened."

"We opted to keep him out on track until the rain shower in the hope there might be a red flag which would have given us the chance to fix the car, but then it became clear that wouldn’t happen so we decided to retire him.

Carlos Sainz also weighed in and added:

"On a positive note, it looked like the pace was good today so congrats to the team and Charles on an encouraging result. We need to keep pushing hard to make sure we come back strong after the break and have a good second half of the season."

It will be interesting to see if Sainz changed his opinion on a second viewing of the collision at the Belgian GP.