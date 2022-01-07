Where are F1 drivers spending their holidays?

After a hectic season, to say the least, F1 drivers have made full use of their winter break to recharge and also spend some time with loved ones. While several drivers took the opportunity to go on vacation to different cities and countries across the world, many such as George Russell and Mick Schumacher chose to stay home for the holidays to reconnect with family and friends.

F1 drivers and their holiday destinations

Charles Leclerc - Mexico

After a long and hard year with an exhausting 22-race calendar, the Ferrari driver traveled to Cancún, Mexico with a couple of friends and girlfriend Charlotte Sine. Leclerc had quite the rollercoaster of an F1 season in 2021, with impressive qualifying sessions and races. His season also saw some devastating moments of bad luck that forced him out of races such as the Monaco Grand Prix for no fault of his own. The Monegasque has certainly earned his much-needed break away from the track.

Lando Norris - Dubai

Lando Norris took the world by storm with some solid performances throughout the 2021 F1 season. Recently, however, the Briton took the internet by storm with pictures from his trip to Dubai featuring rumored girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. The driver seemingly confirmed his relationship with the Portuguese model, sending all Lando fans into a total frenzy. The McLaren driver enjoyed his New Year's Eve with friends and is set to continue his journey in the much anticipated 2022 F1 season.

Pierre Gasly - Switzerland

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly spent his Christmas and New Year's Eve skiing in Verbier, Switzerland with girlfriend Katerina Berezhna. A week into 2022, the Frenchman is already back in Los Angeles and has resumed training for the upcoming F1 season.

Valtteri Bottas - South Australia

Valtteri Bottas had quite an intense year in his final season as a Mercedes driver before moving on to Alfa Romeo for F1 2022. The Finnish driver brought in the New Year under the glorious fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge. He is certainly enjoying his downtime, cycling around and soaking in the Australian sun.

