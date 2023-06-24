Which venue did the 5 F1 centurion winners win their 100th race at?

Achieving 100 victories in F1 is not easy to achieve, but it has been done by multiple teams over the years. Red Bull Racing become one of them after Max Verstappen brought his RB19 to victory in Canada.

Having won every race this season, they are also top of the standings with a comfortable lead. They are pretty much on the way to win their sixth and second consecutive constructors' championship.

Other than the Milton Keynes-based outfit, there have been four other teams who have claimed this achievement. While some of them have been in the sport historically, others are fairly new, and having their name on this list is quite amazing.

In over seven decades of the sport's existence with dozens of teams that have participated, there have been only five teams who have achieved a century of victories.

Interestingly, all these teams are still on the F1 grid today, spread all over from top performers to the ones trying their best at the bottom. The five teams that have achieved this incredible feat are:

Ferrari

McLaren

Williams

Mercedes

Red Bull

It took the best teams years to complete a hundred victories in the sport. While it may seem like a target that can be achieved by anyone over the years, there's always the possibility of teams pulling out of the sport.

So, a team either has to be dominating or should stay in the sport for long, or both. Here are the venues where the historic teams of F1 achieved their 100th victories.

Ferrari - France, 1990

Alain Prost driving for Ferarri in 1990

Scuderia Ferrari is the oldest team on the F1 grid. Having been racing since the first-ever season of the sport and winning 18 constructors' championships (most in the sport) makes it pretty obvious that they were the first to achieve 100 victories. Alain Prost brought the car to victory in France to achieve this.

McLaren - Brazil, 1993

Ayrton Senna with McLaren in 1993

It wasn't until three years later that another team would bring in their 100th victory, which was achieved by McLaren in 1993. It was Ayrton Senna, one of the most successful drivers to drive for the team, who gave them their Centurion in the second round of the 1993 F1 season.

Williams - Britain, 1997

Although battling at the bottom in the 2023 season, Williams is one of the most successful teams in the sport. Having been on the grid for decades and having won multiple world championships, the team became the third centurion of the sport in 1997. This happened when Jacques Villeneuve won the Great Britain GP. He also won the world championship that season.

Mercedes - Mexico, 2019

Mercedes is one of the most dominating teams in the sport, and the 2019 season was completely in their hand after Ferrari's performance fell down. Then, it was quite easy for them to win dozens of races with Lewis Hamilton, who also brought in their 100th victory in Mexico that season.

Red Bull - Canada, 2023

Red Bull has been phenomenal this season and has won every single race. This domination, and from their early performances with Sebastian Vettel in the early 2010s, helped Max Verstappen bring the team's 100th victory in Canada this season.

