Why Carlos Sainz was slapped with a €20,000 fine at the Japanese GP

Carlos Sainz faced a dilemma as the FIA put him down with a €20,000 fine during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend. This was because he failed to attend the National Anthem, which the governing body considers to be extremely important.

However, the Williams Racing driver explained to the FIA that he couldn't attend the National Anthem before the race because of a health issue; he was facing discomfort in his stomach and was late to turn up to the National Anthem.

Drivers are usually fined up to €60,000 when they miss the event; however, the stewards considered his medical condition and toned down his fine.

"The driver stated that just prior to the anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid," a statement from the FIA read.

A doctor also confirmed the stomach issue that Sainz had faced was legitimate.

"Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time," the statement further read. "Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 is imposed."

Carlos Sainz is currently in his first season with Williams Racing. He made the move from Ferrari after the team replaced him with Lewis Hamilton.

James Vowles reveals expectations from Carlos Sainz early in Williams

Considering Carlos Sainz is racing with a different team for the first time since the 2021 F1 season, it is apparent that he is currently facing performance issues while he adapts to the new car. Still, he looks quite strong on sheets compared to his teammate Alex Albon.

Willliams's team principal James Vowles has high expectations from the 30-year-old, claiming that Sainz wouldn't even need five races this season to start performing at his peak.

"I'd be shocked if he needs five races," Vowles said. "The way he operates, the way he thinks, the way he works, I know how he adapts his driving style. He won't need that long. He'll be on the money you'll see pretty quickly."

Sainz marked a P10 finish in China earlier last month, which has been his best result in the initial three races. A drenched track in Australia witnessed his first DNF and he was P14 in Japan.

Compared to his teammate, Albon has scored points in all the races, giving the team a strong hold in fifth place in the Constructors' standings.

