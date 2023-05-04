Why former Red Bull driver felt Baku was one of his 'strongest weekends' in F1?

Former Red Bull F1 driver Alex Albon has said that the Azerbaijan GP weekend was one of his 'strongest' weekends in F1.

The Williams F1 driver did not score any points in either race over the weekend. In the Sprint race, the Thai-British driver got an impressive P9 finish, while in the main race, he finished P12, just behind the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

While speaking to F1.com, the former Red Bull driver said:

"It was really tough out there today. I had some damage on my front wing for most of the race following contact with the McLaren, so there was a lot of management to do. It was tricky trying to keep the Haas behind me while staying close to Oscar, and there was not much room for overtaking with the shortened DRS zones."

Albon continued:

"We really did maximise this weekend, and I think, it was personally one of my strongest, especially coming off Australia. I think we definitely have more to find with the car, but I think I’m becoming at one with it, so hopefully we can keep this going."

"We were unlucky with the safety car and the pit stop for Max Verstappen" - Red Bull team boss

Team boss Christian Horner, while reflecting on the race in Baku, said that it was an excellent weekend for Red Bull where Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finished 1-2:

“Checo absolutely excelled today. He had the pace and really controlled the race, he benefitted from the timing of the safety car but it was a phenomenal performance from him today and all weekend.

"Hats off to him. We were unlucky with the safety car and the pit stop for Max. Sometimes things like that don’t go your way, but that is racing and we will learn from it. Other than that, it was an excellent performance from the whole team, another 1-2, our 25th!"

He concluded:

"Things are clicking for us at the moment, and it sets us up well for next week, but it is still early days. There are 19 races and five more sprint races in this long season. With each race comes moments to savour but just as many learnings. We take those and move to the next challenge. Preparation for Miami is already well underway. See you at the beach!”

It will be interesting to see if Red Bull continue their dominance in Miami this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes