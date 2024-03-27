Williams is adamant that Alex Albon could have fought Yuki Tsunoda for P8 in 2024 F1 Australia Grand Prix

Williams' head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, believed Alex Albon could have raced against Yuki Tsunoda in the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Alex Albon had a tough race weekend at Albert Park. He accidentally crashed into the wall during FP1, which made the car completely useless. With Logan Sargeant's Williams, the Thai driver managed to qualify in P12 but struggled to gain positions in the race.

He was unable to close the gap with Yuki Tsunoda and also failed to defend his positions against both Haas drivers. Alex Albon finished the 2024 F1 Australian GP in P11 and scored zero points, while the Japanese driver finished P7.

Speaking about Albon's performance at the Australian GP in an official team briefing, Dave Robson explained how Williams' FW45 lacked pace in the race trim, forcing the 28-year-old to push and cook his tires in the process. Even though he was on hard tires for the majority of the race, the tire degradation on the car was extreme.

"The car wasn’t quick enough in race trim this weekend [Australian GP], which left Alex having to find the lap time by pushing the tires, which accelerated the degradation and left us unable to fight with the cars that we should be able to race with," Robson said.

He expressed how frustrating it was to not catch Yuki Tsunoda, even after a couple of drivers retired from the race.

"For this to coincide with a race with so many fast cars retiring is even more frustrating as there is no reason why, with more experience from Friday, we couldn’t have been fighting Yuki for P8."

Alex Albon praised Logan Sargeant for being a 'gentleman' after taking the American's Williams car for the 2024 F1 Australian GP

In the first practice session of the 2024 F1 Australian GP, Alex Albon had a massive crash that completely wrecked his car. Hence, Williams decided to give Logan Sargeant's car to the Thai driver for the rest of the weekend. Despite it being a massive blow to the American, Albon told Sky F1 that Sargeant had been an extremely supportive team player.

"He’s been an absolute gentleman in the whole situation, and he’s a real team player. So on my side, it was just trying to do the job at hand because, at the end, you can’t really think about it too much," Albon said (via Sportskeeda).

Alex Albon's taking over Logan Sargeant's car was fruitless since the Thai driver failed to score any points at Albert Park due to high tire degradation.