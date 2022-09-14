Williams' Alex Albon discharged from hospital after post-surgery complications

In what is a piece of very good news for the F1 community, Williams driver Alex Albon has been discharged from the hospital after post-surgery complications. In a social media update shared by Andrew Benson of BBCF1, he said that the driver had been discharged from the hospital in Milan. The tweet read,

"Alex Albon has been released from hospital in Milan, Williams tell BBC Sport, and is back home in Monaco, following the appendectomy after which he suffered respiratory failure and had to spend some time in intensive care. Recovery going to plan. Target remains Singapore GP"

The Williams driver had to undergo an emergency appendectomy during the Italian Grand Prix weekend because of which he missed the race. He was replaced by Nyck de Vries at Monza who did a stellar job by scoring points in his first-ever race weekend.

Following the appendectomy, Alex Albon suffered respiratory failure and had to spend some time in the hospital. Williams released a statement as well updating the health of the driver. The statement said,

"Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime. Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support."

The report also mentioned that Albon was making excellent progress through all of this,

"He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications. Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month."

Alex Albon's funny tweet before the appendectomy

Albon was in a good state of mind before he went into surgery. The driver was obviously upset about losing out on Monza but still tried to look at the positive side. The driver shared what could only be described as a funny tweet before he went into surgery. He said,

"Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn’t what I was expecting this weekend!

Negatives:

- Missing out on what looks like a strong weekend for us

- Pain

Positives

- Weight reduction for Singapore

- Cool scars"

The Williams driver is expected to be back for the F1 Singapore GP in two weeks time.

