Williams boss James Vowles claims he’ll remember Carlos Sainz’s podium “forever” after the Spaniard’s magic on Baku street

Carlos Sainz delivered Williams their first full-race podium in eight years at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ending a barren run that had stretched since 2017. For team boss James Vowles, it was a moment of validation. The Spaniard’s third-place finish from a front-row start capped off a faultless weekend.It was Sainz’s first podium of the year and his first in Williams colors, while for Vowles it marked the team’s biggest step since he took over as principal in 2023. The former Mercedes strategist, who oversaw much of the Silver Arrows’ dominant eight-title streak, has spoken often about restoring belief inside Williams. On Sunday, that belief was rewarded. He took to X after the race and wrote:&quot;I’ve been fortunate to have a few podiums in my career, but this is one I’ll remember forever. We earned this together as a team – a team that, in recent years, has been at the back, fighting just to survive, and now has battled its way back into this position.&quot;Before joining Williams, James Vowles spent more than a decade helping build Mercedes into an unstoppable force. As Motorsport Strategy Director, he was integral to race calls that defined the hybrid era. Moving into his role at Williams meant trading dominance for rebuilding, and Sunday’s result showed what that shift meant to him.&quot;For now, I can’t wait to get back to the factory on Monday with the trophy and feel the roof come off the place. This result is a reward for the incredible dedication of the entire workforce, who give so much of their lives to this team,&quot; he added in his X post.Vowles recently signed a contract extension with the Grove-based team.Carlos Sainz says the Baku podium &quot;tastes even better than the first-ever podium&quot;Carlos Sainz of Williams after the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. Source: GettyCarlos Sainz’s Baku weekend hinted at something special from the start. He was strong on Friday, then delivered a composed performance in a chaotic qualifying to lock down second on the grid. When the lights went out on Sunday, he stayed cool on the Mediums, keeping clear of Liam Lawson’s early pressure before swapping to Hards midway through the race.Mercedes’ George Russell eventually worked his way past, but Sainz never put a wheel wrong, holding Andrea Kimi Antonelli at bay to secure third. The Spaniard crossed the line after a dry spell without points.&quot;Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels. It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did. We’ve been fighting hard all year and, finally today, we just proved that when we have the speed. We’ve had it all year, and when everything comes together, we can do some amazing things together,&quot; Carlos Sainz told F1 post-race.It wasn’t a perfect day for Williams. Alex Albon fought his way up to P11 before a penalty for contact dropped him back to 13th. Yet the Thai driver’s late surge through the midfield was another sign of progress. After the race, both James Vowles and Albon joined Sainz in the celebrations.At the top, Max Verstappen converted pole into victory for a second straight weekend. But for Williams and Carlos Sainz, Baku was about more than the win.