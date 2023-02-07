Williams driver's pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant express their feelings about their 2023 F1 car

The Williams F1 team has unveiled their livery for the 2023 season, becoming the third team to reveal its plans for the upcoming year. The British team will rely on its new FW45 machine to help it recover from a series of tough seasons and climb the ranks in the competitive world of F1.

Both drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, are excited for the 2023 season and the improvements the team has made over the winter.

Williams engineers have been focused on improving the aerodynamics, engine performance, and overall handling of the car. This is a crucial step in the team's journey to returning to the top of the grid and competing with the other teams in the midfield.

The team will also be working closely with Gulf Oil International to leverage the company's expertise and technology to improve the car's performance. Speaking about the new livery and car, Alex Albon said:

"I’m really excited to be starting back for another year with the team. The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone.The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximize what we get out of the car for 2023."

"So I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do. We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it’s great to have them onboard."

Logan Sargeant also expressed his excitement, saying:

"I’m really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter. I’m super motivated, and we’ve put a lot of hard work in. The car is looking amazing, and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off-season, so I’m looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain."

The improved driver lineup, with Logan Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi and new sponsorship from Gulf Oil International, are also encouraging signs for the team. Despite fans hoping for a more significant impact from Gulf on the livery, their partnership with the team will still be valuable.

Addition of James Vowles seen as a positive to Williams' future

The arrival of James Vowles as team principal is a positive indication of the team's future, but it may take time to see significant progress. Although Williams secured more points than Alfa Romeo and the same amount as Haas in the second half of the 2022 season, they still finished last in the constructors' standings. Vowles will focus on laying the foundation for the team's future success.

The first race of the 2023 season is scheduled to take place in Bahrain. The Williams drivers and team will be looking to make a strong start to the season and build momentum as the year goes on. The team has a lot of work to do to catch up with the rest of the field, but they are determined to make progress this year.

The new livery and technical updates are only the first step, and the team will continue to work hard throughout the season to improve their performance.

The competition in F1 is fierce, and the Williams team will be facing tough competition from teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. However, the team is confident in their abilities and the changes they have made over the winter.

The team's driver pairing of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant is expected to be a strong one, and the team is hoping that their talent and skill will help them overcome their competitors. The team's improved performance this season will also depend on their ability to work together as a team and use their collective knowledge and expertise to make the best use of the car.

The 2023 season promises to be exciting, and the Williams team is eager to start. The team's fans and supporters are also looking forward to seeing what the team can do this year. With the new livery, improved driver lineup, and technical updates to the car, the 2023 season is shaping up to be a positive one for Williams.

