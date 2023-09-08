Williams F1 team has “no plans to replace Logan Sargeant” despite an underwhelming season so far, according to British journalist

F1 journalist Joe Saward has said that Williams will not replace their rookie driver Logan Sargeant in 2024 despite his shabby performances in the current season.

Logan Sargeant made his Formula 1 debut this season with Williams after finishing fourth in the Formula 2 series in 2022. He is the first American driver that the grid has witnessed in a handful of seasons and although there might have been plenty of expectations from him, it is hard to say if he has fulfilled them. Currently, he hasn't scored any points with the team while his teammate, Alex Albon is pretty much carrying the team with 21 points.

Despite this, British journalist Saward believes that Williams have no plans to replace Logan Sargeant with any other driver on the grid in the next F1 season. In his latest blog, 'Green Notebook From The Borromean Islands', Saward has written:

"Williams may not have announced it yet but the team has no plans to replace Logan Sargeant."

The American had a commendable start to the Dutch Grand Prix last month after qualifying P10. It seemed as if that could have been his best F1 GP so far, however, he crashed out in the race, bringing down any chances of scoring any points in the race. There was reportedly a mechanical issue in the car when he crashed.

Logan Sargeant opens up on struggles in Monza

In the Italian Grand Prix last week, Sargeant finished P13, which is close to his best race finish so far (P11). However, Alex Albon managed to get to P7, giving another six points to the team and himself.

This difference is because of the fact that Logan Sargeant's Williams was running an older spec-wing. After his crash in Zandvoort earlier, he had to run an older spec wing, which, as per RacingNews365, messed up with the balance of the car. According to the aforementioned publication, it was hard to drive the car with those specifications because the rear of the car was much lighter and his front wing was different.

"The rear was super light. I had to run a different spec front wing this weekend. I think that’s what really hurt our balance," Sargeant was quoted as saying by RacingNews365.

While he remains one of the only few drivers who is yet to score any points this season, the team might as well continue with him for another season because there might be a window of improvement.