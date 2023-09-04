With the dust settling on the 2023 F1 Italian GP many drivers will welcome the much-needed gap between the races. There will be a few looking for some time to celebrate as well. Max Verstappen would surely be looking forward to the mini-break as well.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP features quite a few impressive performances this weekend up and down the grid. How did everybody fare on a weekend where Max Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive wins? Let's take a look.

Criteria for rating: When we rate the drivers, there are a few things that we take into consideration.

These are:

Performance in both qualifying and race

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car

How many mistakes were made over the weekend

Relative performance against their teammate

2023 F1 Italian GP: Driver ratings

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 1st, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 9

It seemed like Max Verstappen left a little on the table in qualifying this weekend. That still cemented a front-row start for him.

All in all, the driver did what was needed to get that 10th win and still had a very impressive overall weekend.

Sergio Perez (Started: 5th, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 6.5

On paper, it might look like a bit of a harsh overall rating but there is one thing that needs to be kept in mind here, the Red Bull was almost a second a lap quicker than anything else on the grid at some points in the race.

The fact that Perez was out-qualified by the Mercedes of George Russell and was half a second down on Max counts against him.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Started: 3rd, Finished: 4th)

Rating: 8

There will be a level of happiness for Charles as he got a good result for the team. There will also be arguably a bigger level of disappointment because his teammate stole all the limelight in the 2023 F1 Italian GP. Sainz was the star for Ferrari this weekend and Leclerc will be hoping to turn this around soon.

Carlos Sainz (Started: 1st, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 10

Arguably Sainz's best race weekend at Ferrari. The pole position was sensational and well deserved while the sturdy defence was just next level. The Spaniard was elite at the 2023 F1 Italian GP and will be hoping to build on this.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Started: 8th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 6.5

On paper, if you're finishing behind your teammate then that's still a decent weekend. For Lewis however, this was hardly the case, the Mercedes driver was close to 20 seconds behind his teammate in the end. Not only that his qualifying was relatively poor but the contact with Piastri was just too clumsy. Not one of the better ones for Lewis.

George Russell (Started: 4th, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 9

A race weekend where he did whatever the Mercedes could give in the end. The qualifying lap was very impressive and the Red Bull of Perez was just too fast for him in the end.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly (Started: 17th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 6

Gasly went through the 2023 F1 Italian GP race weekend with one hand tied behind his back due to the Renault power unit. With nothing on offer, the driver tried to do what he could and ended the race in P16.

Esteban Ocon (Started: 18th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 6

A similar story for Gasly for Ocon as the French drivers had nothing to contend with during the race weekend. The Alpine gave nothing and arguably fortunately for the French driver, he retired with a few laps remaining in the race.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Started: 9th, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 7.5

Norris was never too confident of having a strong weekend in Monza with McLaren and unfortunately, that came true for him. The car just didn't have the straightline speed to overtake Alex Albon in his Williams and that was the story of the race weekend for Lando.

Oscar Piastri (Started: 7th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 7

A somewhat similar story to his teammate for Oscar Piastri but the only different thing for him was the contact with Lewis Hamilton. He lost out on points because of that and that would certainly hurt a bit.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Started: 14th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 8

Bottas deserves a whole world of credit for keeping a calm head and securing a points finish for Alfa Romeo. The car has been difficult to extract any performance from and Bottas has often struggled as well. Not this time as he brought home a surprise point for the team.

Guanyu Zhou (Started: 16th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 5

The door for a contract renewal for Zhou is shutting down slowly. Not only because of his lack of performance but also with Theo Pourchaire getting ever closer to a world title. Finishing 20 seconds behind your teammate doesn't help either.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Started: 10th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 6.5

A strange weekend for Alonso as he seemed a bit zoned out in the race. The car didn't have the pace to make much of an impact and the Spaniard didn't try much either.

His qualifying lap was sub-optimal and in the race the way he just opened for Lewis to go through down the inside was strange. A forgettable F1 Italian GP for the Spaniard.

Lance Stroll (Started: 20th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 2

If Aston Martin is serious enough about fighting for titles in the future, it needs a better driver than Lance Stroll. It was on display during the 2023 F1 Italian GP as well when you see the disparity between the two drivers.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen (Started: 19th, Finished: 18th)

Rating: 4

Different race weekend but the same story for Kevin Magnussen at the 2023 F1 Italian GP. A poor qualifying followed by an anonymous race where Haas made zero impressions on anyone. It's hard to pinpoint at the moment who is underperforming more than the other. Is it Kevin or is it the car itself?

Nico Hulkenberg (Started: 13th, Finished: 17th)

Rating: 7

Nico was in the points-paying position on the first lap of the 2023 F1 Italian GP. From that point onwards once again it was the Haas having zero race pace and just plummeting down the order. Unlike Kevin who continues to have a miserable all round weekend, Hulkenberg continues to put together decent qualifying performances.

AlphaTauri

Liam Lawson(Started: 12th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 7

A decent 2023 F1 Italian GP for Lawson as he was close to the pace of Yuki all weekend. He was out-qualified but not by much and had a decent race as well.

Yuki Tsunoda (Started: 11th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 6

It was heartbreak for Yuki even before the 2023 F1 Italian GP began as the car shut down on the way to the track. Unfortunately, he could not convert a decent qualifying position into results.

Williams

Alex Albon (Started: 6th, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 9

Alex Albon is truly the epitome of someone who continued to persevere until he succeeded in F1. The 2023 F1 Italian GP was another race that showed how good Albon can be. A strong points finish for the driver is a major boost for the team.

Logan Sargeant (Started: 15th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 5

We can have all the redirections around Logan as we want. We can talk about P11 being his best career finish. Or him showing pace earlier in the weekend or any other thing. The fact remains that Logan has been out-qualified by his teammate in all 14 races this season and after a point this starts to look bad on the driver.