Williams man Carlos Sainz comments on still being the last Ferrari race winner amidst Scuderia’s winless 2025 run

Carlos Sainz commented on still being the last Ferrari driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix, mentioning it was rather "circumstantial." He also praised his former teammate, suggesting that he would get back to winning ways once the team delivers a strong car.
Ferrari has faced a dry run this season. With just eight races remaining, they have yet to win one; moreover, only one of their drivers has been on the podium. Lewis Hamilton, whose signing was largely celebrated, hasn't been able to finish any higher than P4.
As the winless run continues, Carlos Sainz remains the last driver to have won a race for the Italian outfit. The 2024 season was quite competitive for Ferrari, and Sainz captured victory in Mexico. This was not only his most recent win, since he moved to Williams this year, but also Ferrari's.
When questioned about the same, the Spaniard mentioned that it was "circumstantial." Moreover, he stated that Charles Leclerc would soon be back to clinching victories once the team delivers a competitive car.
"Yes, well, it's circumstantial, isn't it? As soon as they have a winning car, Charles will take care of winning again because we know that when you give him the opportunity, he wins too."
He added:
"But it is nice to have that victory, especially because it was such a beautiful victory for me in Mexico, a victory that was fundamental for me, and we achieved it."
As mentioned, Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season, where he managed to deliver quite a few consistent results. However, that form has worn off recently.
Carlos Sainz highlights issue with Williams Racing amidst difficult phase
Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon proved to be a strong pairing for Williams Racing. Both drivers delivered strong results early in the season and brought the team to fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, their best in the past couple of seasons.
However, Sainz hasn't scored any points since Canada. While he has been strong in a few races, certain issues have kept him away from scoring. Highlighting the issues he has faced, he mentioned that while the car has been driving "relatively good," it's not a fit for his driving style.
"I think I've had a good feeling with the car all year. Relatively good. I mean, it's not a car I enjoy driving. It's not my preferred driving style," he said (via Motorsport).
"It has a very specific characteristic that you have to take into account when driving, but if you look at my qualifying results and my race pace this first year, they're always good. It's just that as a team we're struggling a lot to put together results."
Despite the dry spell currently, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are seemingly the perfect pairing for Williams. The team is in dire need of experienced and competitive drivers, and both seem to deliver the same. They continue to help the team develop, and have already taken them to a high point in the midfield.