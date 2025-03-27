Williams “need to help” Carlos Sainz get adjusted to the team, according to James Vowles

Williams' team principal James Vowles recently emphasized his support for Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard's challenging start to the 2025 season. While Vowles was appreciative of Sainz's attitude, he also expected the team to help him improve his performances.

Ad

Sainz has had an underwhelming start to his Williams career. Having left Ferrari, he recently joined the team on a multi-year contract but is yet to replicate the form he has previously shown for the 'Prancing Horses.' Sainz found his first points of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Chinese Grand Prix and will look to build on it in the coming weeks.

After the race, Vowles highlighted the mutual effort required to improve amid the underwhelming performances.

Ad

Trending

"I think it’s clear that he still has more room to go to adapt to the car, and we have more to do to help him get comfortable,” via Sky F1.

Despite Sainz's failure to find performances that match his skill so far, he has been a team player for Williams. Praising the collaborative spirit in the Williams #55, Vowles added:

Ad

"There is elements that I wanted to make sure the world really realised how great Carlos is under the scene. Because when a driver has a difficult race, they internalise, they feel responsible for it, and Carlos did the opposite. He came out and wanted to help Alex (Albon) get a strong result."

While Sainz continues to find his form, his teammate Alex Albon has hit the ground running in the season. He currently stands sixth in the F1 standings with 16 points to his credit, including two top ten finishes.

Ad

Carlos Sainz's tough start with Williams in F1 2025

(Left) Alexander Albon walks in the paddock with Carlos Sainz (Right) and Williams Team Manager Dave Redding (Centre) during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz started his first season for the Williams team in the worst possible way after spinning on the second lap of the Australian Grand Prix. He qualified four positions behind his Williams teammate Alex Albon at 10th, who finished the race in fifth place.

Ad

Sainz explained that an overpowered torque caused him to lose control of the car, leading to his retirement in the rain-affected race at Melbourne.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then, Sainz started the Chinese Grand Prix in 15th position and found himself in the top ten initially. But after 30 laps, he dropped and remained in the middle of the pack for the rest of the race, unable to find speed. He ultimately finished the race in 13th place but was later promoted to 10th after the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, and Charles Leclerc. Notably, Albon finished the race in ninth place and was promoted to seventh.

While Albon will hope for more of the same, Carlos Sainz aims at improving this week as F1 heads to the Suzuka International Circuit in Japan. The Spaniard finished third in his last race at the track in 2024 and will hope to repeat that and turn his 2025 campaign around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback