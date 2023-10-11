Williams sets a deadline to evaluate Logan Sargeant’s rookie F1 campaign

Williams team principal James Vowles has spoken about Logan Sargeant and the decision the team will take regarding him.

The American rookie has not been able to perform well in 2023. He has not scored any points and has been consistently behind his teammate Alex Albon. Furthermore, Sargeant has also crashed quite a lot, costing Williams several millions of dollars.

When asked about Sargeant and whether he will remain in the team after 2023, Vowles explained that a decision will be made at the season's end.

“No, I suspect it will be to the end of the season. I think we’ve already committed in the direction of travel we’re in, he has targets to that and it would be wrong to go against that decision point. So end of the year,” he replied.

Furthermore, the Williams team boss also stated how he and Sargeant spoke about the areas where the rookie is lacking. Vowles mainly pointed out that during extreme pressure, Sargeant is inconsistent and hence crashes.

“He and I talk at least once a week, if not multiple times a week. The pace is there, that’s the thing that we wouldn’t be able to fix or repair, but what happens is when it comes down to the crunch time, there are elements of inconsistency that creep in and in form of that goes into an accident at times,” Vowles added.

There are plenty of replacement drivers for Williams to choose from. The top candidates to get the rookie's seat are Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, and Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

However, James Vowles has already denied Schumacher the seat, even though Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tried to convince him.

F1 pundit declares that Williams will not replace Logan Sargeant

British F1 pundit and journalist Joe Saward recently stated that Williams will not replace Logan Sargeant anytime soon, despite his poor performances in his rookie season.

In his latest blog, 'Green Notebook From The Borromean Islands', Saward wrote:

"Williams may not have announced it yet but the team has no plans to replace Logan Sargeant."

Since Sargeant has not scored any points and has already cost Williams millions for crashing frequently, this statement is somewhat hard to digest.

On the other hand, the team has not yet announced anything and is waiting for the entire season to end before making a decision on the rookie.

Only time will tell what James Vowles and other seniors of the team will decide.