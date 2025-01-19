Williams star Alex Albon updates about his “busy” schedule as he shares training camp pictures

F1 driver Alex Albon took to social media on Sunday to share pictures from his training routine as he gets ready for the upcoming season. He posted images of running on the beach and working out, suggesting that he been preparing to get back in the car when the season begins in a few months.

The Thai driver shared the images on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"Been busy, mandatory training camp pics"

Alex Albon, who will return as one of Williams team's F1 driver for the 2025 season, completed his third year with the team. During his tenure at the Grove-based team, he has accumulated 43 points, with his highest race finish being seventh, which he achieved in 2023 and 2024.

Before he joined the nine-time championship title winning team, Albon drove for Red Bull and its sister team, then known as Toro Rosso, from 2019 to 2020. During his time with the Austrian team in 2020, Alex Albon scored 105 points, securing two podiums - third-placed finishes in Tuscany and Bahrain.

During his 2024 season with Williams, Alex Albon was joined by two different teammates, Logan Sargeant and Franco Colpainto. Apart from also being Albon's teammate in 2023, Sargeant drove most of the last season, participating in 14 races, with Colapinto starting in nine. This year, Albon is joined by Carlos Sainz, who moves into Williams after his departure from Ferrari.

Alex Albon completed his 2024 season in 16th place in the standings after securing 12 points from his ninth-placed finishes in Italy, Great Britain nd Monaco, which gave him six points. The other six points came from his season's highest race finish of seventh at Azerbaijan.

Alex Albon calls his new teammate "fresher" than him

Albon leads Carlos Sainz of Spain on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

While Alex Albon's new teammate, Carlos Sainz, has been on the grid longer than the Thai driver by four years, Albon called the Spaniard "fresher" compared to him in the context of being in the Williams team.

Albon also looked back on his own move from the top tier team of Red Bull to Williams in 2022, relating it to Sainz's move this year. Speaking with the media last week, Albon said:

"I remember my time at Red Bull and when I came to Williams. Obviously there's a lot of things on your mind, things you want to try to improve for the team.

"At the same time, I've spent now three years at Williams, and it's nice to almost have someone a little bit fresher than me." [via RacingNews365]

However, the 28-year-old is looking forward to the change:

"Coming from a team like Ferrari, I'm sure he'll bring a lot to the table. And of course, I know he will push me. He had a very strong year [last] year. But it will be a good challenge."

Williams finished 2024 in ninth place after beating Kick Sauber by 13 points, avoiding the last spot in the constructors' championship.

