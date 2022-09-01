"You can never say never"- Lewis Hamilton 'hopeful' of F1 organizing South African GP in 2023 calendar

Lewis Hamilton is still hopeful that a South African GP will make its way onto the F1 calendar, after speculation of talks with the venue collapsing. The Briton revealed he has been working with the F1 management in the background to assist them with securing the venue for the 2023 calendar.

Speaking to the onsite media after the Belgian GP, the Briton said:

“I've been pushing a lot in the background to get the Grand Prix there. I'm happy with the talks that have been [happening], and Stefano [Domenicali] has been doing an amazing job trying to get it to happen. I'm still hopeful that there might be a race next year, you can never say never. As long as we get to get it on the calendar, [I'm happy]. We need to have a Grand Prix there.”

Racing in South Africa has long been on the seven-time world champion's wish list, and he has been rooting for a race there in recent years. The Briton suggested that it was still possible after revealing that he was working with F1 management to make the wish a reality. Despite speculation about the South African GP not being a possibility for the 2023 calendar, the Briton feels there might still be hope. After spending his summer break in Africa, the Mercedes champion felt the need to have the venue on the calendar even more.

Motivated by his visit to Africa, Lewis Hamilton had spoken prior to the Belgian GP saying:

“The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important for me is to get a race back in South Africa. I think there's a great following out there and it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is.”

Lewis Hamilton believes the African trip in summer-break changed him

After visiting Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania during the summer break, the Briton believes the trip transformed him as an individual. Lewis Hamilton was moved by the beauty and tranquility of the region while visiting the continent of his ancestors, he said on social media.

Describing the experience on his social media, the Briton said:

“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life. I'm not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed. No amount of photos could capture how I'm feeling now and what I'm trying to say. Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep.”

Since last year, Lewis Hamilton has been rooting for a race in South Africa, particularly at the Kyalami venue. In the past, his father, Anthony Hamilton, was also involved in assisting Bernie Ecclestone’s regime in negotiating a race in Durban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora