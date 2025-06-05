"You don't have to be a Lewis Hamilton fan to be hurt by what's going on with him": Fans react to pundit claiming the driver apologized to reporter

F1 pundit David Croft revealed that Lewis Hamilton reportedly apologized to Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes after the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. Croft explained that Hamilton felt sorry for being low on energy, and fans empathized with him.

The seven-time world champion's journey with Ferrari hasn't been smooth, as he has struggled to adjust to the car since the beginning of the year. Despite heavy expectations, the Brit has been consistently outperformed by his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Moreover, during the Spanish GP, he was overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber and lost his P5 spot to drop to P6, whereas Leclerc got a podium at P3. Hamilton was significantly disappointed after the race, as he appeared low on energy while speaking to Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes in a post-race interview.

However, as per F1 pundit David Croft revealed that Lewis Hamilton did apologize to Brookes for being dull during the interview.

Fans, meanwhile, reacted to Croft's revelation and empathized with the British driver.

"You don't have to be a Lewis fan to be hurt by what's going on with him," a fan said.

"Lewis gives his all and drives from his heart; clearly he was very frustrated with the car," a comment read.

"Ferrari does this to people," another fan said.

A fan also claimed that Hamilton should have had the time to rest and then appear for an interview.

"He should have been given time to rest before the interview," a user commented.

"I get down too. But it’s Lewis who inspires me to believe in myself. I believe in you, champ," another fan said.

"Ferrari I’m in your walls," a fan also commented.

Hamilton reportedly had damage to his car during the Spanish Grand Prix, as Croft mentioned that he wasn't aware of the extent of the damage while he was speaking to Brookes.

Ferrari boss admits Lewis Hamilton had issues with the car during the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton deemed the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix as the 'worst experience' of the 2025 season. He had no knowledge as to what caused such a drop in performance that dropped him to P6.

Meanwhile, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur reacted to Hamilton's assessment and admitted that his driver had issues with the car. Talking to Planet F1, Vasseur said:

“It’s not the case. I think he did 70% of the race in front of Russell. I’m not sure that Russell said that the race was a disaster, but then we had an issue with the car the last stint before the safety, and the result is not good. But he did 45 laps in front of Russell."

Vasseur, however, refused to spill any details about the alleged damage to the car and the extent of the issue faced by Lewis Hamilton in Barcelona.

