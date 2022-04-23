"You would be a painful journalist" - Pierre Gasly jokes about Sebastian Vettel's post-retirement career options

Pierre Gasly hilariously claimed that Sebastian Vettel would make a "painful journalist" if he were to pursue a career in the same. In a media interaction ahead of the 2022 F1 Imola Grand Prix, the four-time world champion was speaking about plans for his future beyond the sport.

Over the course of the conversation, Vettel revealed that he certainly does not see a future in journalism after his driving career comes to an end. The 24-year-old said:

“And then, I don’t know, one day there will be a day for all of us where this journey ends and some other journey will start, whatever that might be. I am I’m not sure… I definitely won’t sit on the other side, in terms of asking questions to drivers. I don’t think that will be my strength.”

To this, Pierre Gasly jokingly responded, saying:

“You would be a painful journalist as well. Yeah, no, don’t do that to us.”

Vettel admitted that he had thought about his future beyond the sport before even signing his contract with Aston Martin but is unsure about his final plans. He said:

“Remind me if I even get close! So yeah, I don’t know. Lots of things. I mean, obviously I’ve thought about it before, before signing the current contract. But yeah, plenty of ideas. But who knows.”

He made his first Q3 appearance of the 2022 season at the Imola qualifying session on Friday with a ninth-place finish. This marked the highest qualifying for Aston Martin so far this year, while Pierre Gasly and his teammate were both knocked out of Q1.

"We must bring more performance" - Pierre Gasly ahead of the 2022 Imola GP

Making his way to the fourth race weekend of the 2022 season at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, Pierre Gasly claims that AlphaTauri still has plenty of work to do to improve its results at its home race.

As reported by The Checkered Flag, the Frenchman said:

“We know we still have work to do, we must bring more performance to the package and that’s the plan for Imola this week. Then, looking at the other teams, we saw that McLaren and Alpine were very quick so that with the three top teams out in front, we found ourselves 11th in Qualifying. It’s very close in the midfield, but we don’t need to find much performance to be able to improve.”

The team currently stands eighth in the constructors' standings with a total of ten points.

