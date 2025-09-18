Yuki Tsunoda “not really thinking” of F1 future with focus set on Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda is fully focused on performance rather than speculation about his Formula 1 seat being under scrutiny. The Japanese driver said he is not dwelling on the rumors surrounding Red Bull’s 2026 lineup.For Red Bull, the conversation about the second seat alongside Max Verstappen has carried into yet another season. Isack Hadjar’s breakout rookie campaign has reshaped the outlook, with the Frenchman currently sitting on 38 points, well clear of both Liam Lawson (20) and Tsunoda (12).Reports after Hadjar’s first podium suggested he is in pole position to be promoted to Verstappen’s teammate in 2026, which leaves Tsunoda’s future in question. Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he highlighted the challenge at hand.&quot;I'm not really thinking much about the future yet to be honest. But every race is crucial at this moment, that is true. I just need to keep delivering the results and showing progress every race, and then let them decide what they want to do. I like myself fighting against the people and trying to make it work,&quot; Tsunoda told reporters (via Motorsport.com).The uncertainty comes after a turbulent few months inside the Red Bull camp. Lawson was initially promoted but demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two rounds, with Yuki Tsunoda becoming the fifth different driver in five years to partner Verstappen. The Dutchman has been a constant, extracting the maximum from the Red Bull car, while teammates have struggled to match his pace.Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at Hungaroring. Source: GettyTsunoda, however, does not see his current difficulties as stemming from the car being tailored to Verstappen.&quot;I wouldn't say this car is built for Max. He just drove this car for a long time, and he's an incredible driver. Secondly, he knows what he can deliver from each set-up, which is good as well,&quot; he explained.So far, Yuki Tsunoda’s return has yielded nine points, compared to Verstappen’s dominant 230-point haul. Hadjar, meanwhile, has played down speculation linking him to Red Bull, with no confirmation about his future.&quot;Rumors is rumors, it's not a fact”: Yuki Tsunoda responds to Isack Hadjar-Red Bull speculationIsack Hadjar of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and Yuki Tsunoda at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Source: GettyAs chatter about Isack Hadjar intensifies, Yuki Tsunoda has opted to deflect. Auto Motor und Sport reported that the rookie is lined up for a Red Bull promotion in 2026, but Tsunoda insisted he is not letting the speculation shape his approach.When asked if the rumors had arrived too early in his Red Bull stint, he replied:&quot;I don't know what rumors you're talking about... Even in that situation last year. I was just only focused on my performance and I was saying, if I remember correctly, I was saying exactly the same thing. So it doesn't matter rumors. This rumors is rumors. It's not a fact. So let them enjoy the rumors and I'll just stick on it anyway.&quot;With four Red Bull family seats available for 2026, Max Verstappen is a lock, and 17-year-old prospect Arvid Lindblad is widely expected to land at Racing Bulls. That leaves Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson battling for one open spot, with Isack Hadjar in prime position for the second Red Bull seat.Eight races remain in 2025, starting with the streets of Baku, and those weekends may determine whether his future lies at Red Bull, Racing Bulls, or elsewhere.