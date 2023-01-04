One key strength of every F1 team on the current grid

The 2023 F1 season is getting closer, and so is the car launch from various teams. With 10 teams on the grid, from Red Bull at the front to Williams at the back, there is a lot of talent on display. We have legacy teams like Ferrari, McLaren, and Williams, along with grid runners Mercedes and Red Bull, dominating the sport since 2010.

To top it all off, we have teams like Aston Martin and Alpine vying for positions currently occupied by the frontrunners. The F1 grid is packed with talent who are in their best health. It has been a long time since audiences have seen a stacked and healthy grid.

2023 F1 Grid: Key strength of each team

Red Bull

Their overall approach has been highly successful. There's no area in which the team is blatantly weak. Be it the aero side, the power unit, or the in-race execution, the Milton Keynes-based squad is the most well-rounded team on the grid.

They also have a two-time World Champion pushing the car to its limits. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez's working relationship could make or break the team's season.

Ferrari

For Ferrari, it's always one thing, passion. The Italians are passionate about racing, but they're even more passionate about F1. This passion has helped the team make millions despite not winning an F1 title since 2008. Ferrari will likely push for greater success with a new team boss in 2023.

Mercedes

The German team is a result machine. They know how to win year after year. Eight consecutive titles in F1 is unprecedented. Mercedes, however, has achieved the feat in its short stay. One of the reasons why this team continues to win is because it is hungry for success.

The 2022 F1 season was disastrous for them. Others would've pushed for conciliatory wins, but the Silver Arrows did not. Toto Wolff kept pushing the drivers and engineers to deliver consistent results as the season progressed, and 'the proof is in the pudding.'

Mercedes likely have a ton of information regarding their failures and an idea of how they want to rectify them. That will be their key to success.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 The race I am most excited to attend in 2023 is_________ The race I am most excited to attend in 2023 is_________ https://t.co/hId0YdXBzq

Alpine

After a long, tumultuous phase of personnel changes, getting shuffled out, Alpine is finally in a position where it can be considered a stable team. A powerful higher management that constitutes Otmar Szafneur, one of the more proven talents of the grid, is a step in the positive direction. Alpine might be the team with the right ingredients in the midfield to progress to the front.

McLaren

McLaren pulled a 180 after Fernando Alonso left. The current drivers are Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. Since then, the team has exuded positivity, given their new-found enthusiasm around a fresh start. Even as Daniel Ricciardo struggled to control the car, there was no hostility between the driver and crew.

Everything was professional and pleasant to an extent. McLaren looks like a young and energetic unit that wants to achieve greater heights with a new plan.

Alfa Romeo

If a team can come up with the lightest F1 car on the grid in the first year of the regulations, then it should show how brilliant the engineering unit is at Hinwil. Many F1 fans were somewhat confused as to why Audi partnered with Alfa Romeo, a team that has been listless the last few years.

Alfa Romeo struggled not because of a lack of talent but because they lacked resources. Even in the 2022 F1 season, the team could not stay competitive because it lacked the necessary resources to push the car. The Alfa Romeo/Sauber team is one of the better technical teams on the F1 grid.

Aston Martin

The team still might need to do some work when it comes to aligning all the recruits together, but for Aston Martin, one thing that might prove to be the trump card in F1 is the talent that the team has hired recently. The consists of winners from Red Bull and Mercedes, and they're working together to take Aston Martin forward.

Haas

Many things are wrong with Haas. One of the biggest is the upper management's volatile nature. Guenther Steiner does not pull punches, even when talking about his drivers. This was evident in how he handled the Mick Schumacher situation. The team showed progress in the 2022 F1 season. It scored points and secured its first-ever pole start.

One of the key factors behind this is the undeniable association between Haas and Ferrari. An unmistakable support comes from Ferrari in the form of F1 intelligence, passed on to Haas, which has helped the team be competitive in the midfield. It should help them in the future as well.

AlphaTauri

Not many people know or understand the DNA of a team like AlphaTauri. One of the key characteristics of a team like AlphaTauri is the passion with which it operates. Based out of Italy, while the flavor of professionalism trickles down from Red Bull, an unmistakable passion accompanies the team, formerly known as Minardi.

Williams

When we talk about Williams in F1, we talk about ardent racers. This team was started by Frank Williams, who was a driver himself. His daughter and successor, Claire Williams, brought forward the legacy for a while before handing it over to Dorilton Capital.

During all these transitions, Williams remains a formidable racing team with the crew and drivers to significantly impact the order.

