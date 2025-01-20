Ranked: F1 drivers from the shortest to the tallest

F1 drivers are global superstars who race across the world 24 times a year to fight for the world championship. They are sturdy individuals capable of taking a lot of pressure which is evident in terms of the G-Forces endured by them in a race.

To maintain perfect harmony with the car, their weight and height need to be maintained across the year. However, it is arguably much easier for shorter drivers to make adjustments to maximize the car's full potential given their lower center of gravity.

It is a task for the taller drivers to maintain their weight due to their build which causes problems in making tweaks to the car.

Below is the ranking of the shortest to tallest F1 drivers:

#1 Yuki Tsunoda- Racing Bulls F1

Yuki Tsunoda has remained the shortest driver on the current F1 grid despite several changes to the line-ups ever since he made his debut in 2021. The Japanese driver stands at 159 cm and is the shortest among his peers by some distance.

However, his shorter frame enables him to have more space in the cockpit and the Italian team to not worry about the weight of the car.

#2 Isack Hadjar- Racing Bulls

The Faenza-based outfit once again has the shortest line-up in the sport having previously held the honor at the start of the 2023 season, when Yuki Tsunoda and Nick de Vries drove for them.

Isack Hadjar will be making his F1 debut in the 2025 season after finishing an impressive P2 in the most recent F2 season. The French driver stands at 167 cm and is just ahead of his new teammate on the list.

#3 Fernando Alonso- Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver on the grid in terms of both experience and age. He has driven at the pinnacle of motorsport for more than two decades.

The Spanish driver has never been the tallest in terms of his frame but certainly makes up for it with his stature in F1. The two-time F1 world champion stands at just 171 cm and is one of the shorter ones on the grid.

#4 Kimi Antonelli- Mercedes

There are a lot of expectations from the young Italian driver despite him making his debut in that 2025 season with Mercedes. Kimi Antonelli has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, given that he will be replacing Lewis Hamilton in the German team.

The 18-year-old, who finished P6 in the F2 season last year, stands at 172 cm in height and is just a few cm shorter than his predecessor.

#5 Lewis Hamilton- Ferrari

The seven-time F1 world champion has always thought of himself as one of the taller drivers on the grid but in reality, he stands at just 174 cm.

The Ferrari driver has broken barriers in the sport in terms of his physical capabilities evident by his frame and vegan lifestyle to push himself in F1 despite turning 40.

#6 Liam Lawson- Red Bull

Liam Lawson will have a lot of eyeballs on him in the 2025 season given that he will be racing alongside Max Verstappen in one of the most coveted and high-pressure spots in the sport.

The Kiwi standing at 174 cm, the same as Hamilton, got promoted to Red Bull with just 11 races under his belt and was chosen over the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda by the Austrian team.

#7 Lando Norris- McLaren

There had been a lot of debate regarding Lando Norris's height previously as multiple sources mentioned different figures.

But all doubts were cleared when his height was measured at 177cm, which put him amongst the midfield of driver heights rather than being on the shorter end.

#8 Pierre Gasly- Alpine

Pierre Gasly was on the taller end of the drivers when he first made his debut in 2017 but the current influx of drivers has pushed him firmly into the midfield despite being at 177 cm, the same as Norris.

The French driver had a successful end to the 2024 season and became the team leader at Alpine after the departure of Esteban Ocon. He and the team hope they will also continue to ride on the upward momentum in the early part of the 2025 season.

#9 Oscar Piastri- McLaren

Like Gasly and Norris, Oscar Piastri too was on the upper spectrum of heights a couple of years back as he stands at 178 cm but the new rookies of 2025, most of them being on the taller end have pushed him down the order.

The Aussie had a slightly disappointing end to a promising 2024 campaign as he withered away after being on the coattails of his teammate Norris for the majority of the year.

#10 Carlos Sainz- Williams

Carlos Sainz is right in the middle of the list of driver heights as he too has a standing of 178 cm, similar to Oscar Piastri.

The Spanish driver will be thrust into the midfield for the 2025 season since he joined Williams F1 on a multi-year deal after his four-year stint with Ferrari ended in 2024.

#11 Charles Leclerc- Ferrari

Carlos Sainz's former teammate Charles Leclerc stands just ahead of him on this list with a height of 180 cm. A couple of years back when F1 released a video of driver heights, there was a lot of hysteria about the Monegasque driver's standing given that many of his peers were in shock by the result.

The 27-year-old driver will once again be the taller of the two Ferrari drivers in the 2025 season. He will be joined by Hamilton on the team.

#12 Max Verstappen- Red Bull

It is no surprise that the Red Bull driver finds himself on the taller end of the list given he is close to six feet, which is the average height of the male population in his country.

Max Verstappen stands at 181 cm, a smidge taller than his longtime rival Leclerc, and will be gunning for a fifth title this year.

#13 Lance Stroll- Aston Martin

Lance Stroll was considered amongst the tallest drivers on the grid when he first made his debut in 2017 but has moved downwards on the list ever since.

The Canadian stands just a cm below 6ft (182cm) and finds himself 13th on the list which coincidentally was where he finished in the driver standings during the 2024 season.

#14 Jack Doohan- Alpine

Jack Doohan finally gets an opportunity to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport after toiling long and hard on the sidelines.

The polite Aussie, who stands at 183 cm in height, made his debut on the grid in the season finale last month when he replaced Esteban Ocon in the car. However, he will be under pressure straight away in the new season given that the team has signed Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver who would be gunning for Doohan's position.

#15 Ollie Bearman- Haas

Ollie Bearman is part of the young crop that will start their first full seasons in F1 in 2025 after making three one-off appearances with Ferrari and Haas in 2024.

The Brit stands at 184 cm and will be joined by Ocon in the team which will provide him with an opportunity to make his mark against a race winner.

#16 Nico Hulkenberg- Sauber

For many years, Nico Hulkenberg was the tallest driver on the F1 grid, standing at 184 cm but he has been replaced by a few others ever since.

The German F1 driver made the move to Sauber on a multi-year deal after a successful two-year stint in 2023 and 2024. Under his leadership, the Hinwil-based team will transition into Audi in 2026 and become more competitive in the future.

#17 Gabriel Bortoleto- Sauber

After winning the F2 season last year with 214.5 points in total Gabriel Bortoleto has earned his place at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Brazilian driver, who stands at 185 cm, will be amongst the four rookies in 2025 but will most likely fly under the radar despite his frame due to his team's standing on the grid.

#18 George Russell- Mercedes

George Russell will finally spearhead the Mercedes F1 team after seeing off the challenge from arguably the greatest driver in F1 history in the form of Lewis Hamilton for the past three years.

The 185 cm Brit had a solid season last year when he impressed by taking multiple pole positions along with two race wins.

#19 Esteban Ocon- Haas

Esteban Ocon will make a fresh start in the 2025 season as he is set to spearhead the Haas F1 team after ending his five-year stint with Alpine acrimoniously.

The Frenchman, who is 186 cm in height, will have a new teammate with just three races under his belt and the duo will be part of the tallest line-up on the grid next year.

#20 Alex Albon- Williams F1

Alex Albon is the joint tallest driver on the grid as he stands 186 cm in height, the same as Esteban Ocon. The Thai driver will have a new teammate in the form of Carlos Sainz in the 2025 season which will surely push the former to produce his best results every single weekend and push the Grove-based outfit forward in the pecking order.

