Ranking: The Top F1 Drivers of the Decade

George Howson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 78 // 11 Jun 2019, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have won 4 championships in the 2010s each.

The question of who is the best Formula 1 driver of all-time is one that, in truth, is impossible to answer with any certainty.

How can you say that Juan Manuel Fangio was better than Michael Schumacher when the pair never directly competed against each other? You can't, you can have an opinion, but there's little that is in common with the F1 in the 50s and the 90s and 00s.

However, it is possible and credible to state who the best drivers of a given generation or decade are and with the 2010s coming to a close at the end of this year, we're taking a look at the drivers which have stood out the most between 2010 and 2019. Here are the most successful F1 drivers of the 2010s!

#5 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo claimed his first wins in 2014 and has consistently thrilled us ever since.

It was a very close call between the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Mark Webber and Jenson Button, but Daniel Ricciardo just comes out on top. The Aussie's seven victories and a further 22 podium finishes puts him in fifth place for the 2010s and he did it all with a beaming smile on his face.

Ricciardo was a part of the Red Bull driver programme since before he joined F1 and made the step up to the senior team in 2014 after three years spent at HRT and Toro Rosso. It took only seven rounds of that season for the Honey Badger to win his first race, and it was thanks to a typically daring move in Canada.

Two more wins followed, in Hungary and Belgium, seeing him finish third overall in the championship and be the only man other the Mercedes men to win a race that year.

Red Bull haven't managed to be genuine title contenders since then, Mercedes have just been on another level and Danny Ric eventually moved on from the Austrian team at the end of last season, but not before achieving four more wins. It could've easily been more too if it wasn't for poor reliability from the Renault engine.

Now at Renault, he'll be hoping to be more of a force in the 2020s with the French outfit.

1 / 5 NEXT