F1 preseason testing set to commence from January in 2026, according to reports

F1 teams will receive additional time to test their 2026 cars, with a fresh report indicating an expanded pre-season testing period to accommodate the new regulations.

Since the introduction of ground-effect regulations in 2022, teams have had to make do with just three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit to familiarize themselves with their newly built cars.

However, the 2026 season is expected to bring a significant shift, with Motorsport.com reporting that teams will benefit from extended testing in line with the latest regulatory changes.

F1 is entering a new era in its 75-year history, with sweeping changes to car designs, including new power units, a heavily revised chassis and several aerodynamic updates.

These modifications will require teams to go beyond the traditional three days of testing to properly adapt to the new machinery.

According to the report, current plans include a five-day shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, expected to be scheduled between January 26-30. The session is also likely to be held behind closed doors, with all 11 teams allowed to choose any three days from the five available to conduct on-track running with their 2026 cars.

This move by F1’s governing body mirrors the approach taken in 2022 when similar technical regulation changes were introduced. That year, an additional testing session was also held at the Barcelona circuit before the official pre-season test in Bahrain.

Following the conclusion of this expanded testing period, teams will still participate in the traditional pre-season test in Bahrain, as they aim to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season opener.

Carlos Sainz clocks fastest overall F1 testing time

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time through the three days of pre-testing for the 2025 season.

The Spanish driver, who joined Atlassian Williams Racing for the new season, set a time of 1m 29.348s on day two of testing to record the fastest lap of the three-day event.

The former Ferrari driver’s time already eclipsed Williams’ qualifying time from the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix set by teammate Alex Albon.

Williams Racing are among the teams touted to have made significant progress heading into the 2025 season. The Grove-based outfit are also loosely dubbed to have one of the best driver pairings on the F1 grid.

The 2025 season will kick off at Albert Park, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take center stage on March 16.

Sainz recorded his first victory of the enthralling 2024 F1 season Down Under, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on the night.

